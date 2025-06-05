Aryna Sabalenka Warns French Open on Alleged Favoritism Ahead of Last Clash With Novak Djokovic

You’d think a Grand Slam stage is all about fierce rivalries. But these players know how to have fun off court too! WTA No.1 Aryna Sabalenka is giving it her all to take the crown. She didn’t drop a set until her match against Iga Swiatek, but even then, she overcame the defending champion! On the men’s side, Novak Djokovic is chasing his 25th Grand Slam title. Despite injuries this season, he’s stepped up at Roland Garros and now faces Jannik Sinner in the semis. Yet, in the race for the 2025 French title, Aryna and Novak are battling it out—through dance!

It all started when Novak, right after his straight-sets win over Cameron Norrie at the clay Grand Slam, decided to have some fun. He mimicked Aryna’s signature victory pose. Roland-Garros caught it on camera, and the clip went viral. That playful move sparked a lighthearted showdown. Sabalenka fired back with her own dance to her theme song ‘Tiger’ and teased, “How about that, Nole?” Not to be outdone, Nole responded after beating Zverev, grooving to ‘Slam it like Djokovic’ and tossing the challenge right back: “How about that Sabalenka!”

During her press conference after beating Iga, Sabalenka was asked about their ongoing feud. She said, “I’m excited to see what he’s gonna come up with next 😂. We have to ask on social media, who is doing better, Aryna or Novak? We’ll see. He’ll probably repost it and there’s a lot of Serbians so probably I’m gonna lose it. Let’s make it an international quiz. Like no Serbians allowed to pick him.” She definitely knows her opponent!

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

On social media, Aryna has 2.9 million followers on Instagram and over 800K on TikTok. But Nole’s fandom is massive! He’s been a top player for two decades. His fans are everywhere. He boasts 15.7 million followers on IG and 9.2 million on X. And that’s just online!

Remember his return to Serbia after the Paris Olympics? After finally winning Olympic gold at the Paris 2024 Games, Novak Djokovic got a hero’s welcome. Thousands of ecstatic fans packed Belgrade’s City Hall. They celebrated Djokovic’s historic win and the entire Serbian Olympic team’s success.

Aryna knows exactly what she’s up against! But it’s all with respect for the 24-time Grand Slam champion. Even while facing off with him, the Belarusian never hesitates to defend him!

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Aryna Sabalenka calls out the pressure put on Novak at the French Open

At 38, Nole entered Roland Garros fresh off winning his 100th tour-level trophy and now, he’s chasing a record 25th major title at Roland Garros. Some still question whether he can keep up with the best, but Aryna wasn’t having any of it. The Hologic WTA No. 1 sent a strong message in his defense, telling reporters in Paris, “You are trying to put as much pressure as you can on Novak. Leave him alone. Look at him. He’s fit, strong. Mentally, physically, I think he’s ready to play another two, three years. He’s doing really well.”

Sabalenka didn’t shy away from the realities of a long tennis career, but she’s convinced Djokovic can still rise to any occasion. “Of course, [there are] ups and downs, everyone has [them]. I believe the older you get, the tougher it gets to stay consistent on the level. But we see whenever he’s ready, whenever he’s healthy and fit, he’s there, and he’s playing great tennis,” she added. Her respect for Djokovic’s resilience is clear—and she’s not afraid to say it out loud.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

She also reflected on the changing face of tennis, especially after Rafael Nadal’s emotional farewell ceremony at Roland Garros, where legends like Djokovic, Roger Federer, and Andy Murray gathered. Sabalenka pointed out, “Imagine if he retires tomorrow, then everyone is going to be sad, no? Then there is another 10, 15 years for Jannik [Sinner] and [Carlos] Alcaraz to become one of the greatest. But just let him be.” The message? Let’s appreciate greatness while it lasts!

Now, Djokovic is gearing up for his 13th Roland Garros semifinal, set to face the World No. 1. Meanwhile, Sabalenka has already booked her spot in the finals against Coco Gauff. Will we see another musical face-off between these two before the tournament wraps up? Let us know what you think in the comments!