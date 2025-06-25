Carlos Alcaraz Caught Off Guard as Aryna Sabalenka Flips the Script With Witty Remark Fresh Off Grass

Carlos Alcaraz has impressed everyone. After a rocky 2024 season, critics questioned his consistency. But this year, the Spaniard rose to the occasion. Following a quarterfinal exit at the Australian Open, he went on a tear. He reached six finals. Titles came at Rotterdam, Monte Carlo, Rome, Roland Garros, and now Queen’s Club. His Monte Carlo win was especially iconic. “I wasn’t expecting to win, just to get some time on clay,” he admitted. “Ending up winning the title gives me a lot of confidence for what is to come.” Now, with a grass title secured, Aryna Sabalenka wants his secret.

On June 25, Wimbledon’s official Instagram shared a fun behind-the-scenes look. Players geared up for the next Grand Slam. Alcaraz walked down the stairs by the practice courts. WTA No.1 Sabalenka asked him, “Do you know how to lose?” Perfect timing. Alcaraz’s record on grass is now 29–3. His 91% win rate tops even legends like Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic, and Bjorn Borg.

Since 2024, Carlos has upped his game. He faced an injury scare after the Barcelona final against Holger Rune. The Spaniard withdrew from Madrid. Still, he seemed unstoppable. His humility shines. He just laughed and replied, “I’m trying to change it, you know? Follow your path.” Talk about hyping each other up!

Sabalenka has made noise this season too. She reached finals at Roland Garros, Stuttgart, Indian Wells, and the Australian Open. She clinched titles in Madrid, Miami, and Brisbane. She took down tough opponents. She proved her No.1 status again and again. After losing the French Open final to Coco Gauff, her confidence took a hit.

At the post-final press conference, she sparked controversy with harsh comments about Gauff. She apologized sincerely, admitting she was caught up in her emotions and even calling out her own faults. She said the loss left her heartbroken. Coming into the grass season, her toughest surface, she failed to win Berlin. Still, she reached the semis.

Carlos Alcaraz has made mistakes too. At Indian Wells, he admitted, “I think today I was more worried about his level, his game, than myself…” He focused on Jack Draper’s performance in the semis over his own. Self-doubt crept in. It was likely the first time since his quarterfinal loss to Jiri Lehecka in Qatar.

After crashing out of the Indian Wells semifinals, Alcaraz entered the Miami Open. He had already won the event in 2022. Many expected him to reach the semis again. Instead, he suffered a shocking first-round exit.

He’s clearly picking himself up. To admit he’s following Sabalenka’s lead? That’s sportsmanship. That’s the spirit of the game. But there might be more to the story!

Carlos Alcaraz reveals his secret to winning on grass

He clinched his second Queen’s Club title and fourth overall on the surface, battling past Jiri Lehecka 7-5, 6-7(5), 6-2 in a thriller. He arrived at Queen’s with low expectations, fresh off his French Open final win just two weeks ago. The Spaniard’s choice to unwind in Ibiza with friends before the tournament sparked plenty of debate in the run-up—but he let his racket do the talking on court.

As he lifted the silver trophy at Queen’s Club again, Carlos Alcaraz gave credit to his short break. He explained that stepping away after Paris was key to his latest triumph. “A lot of people ask me the same question: Are you going to go back?” he said with a smile, referencing his mini-holiday. “I’m a player who needs days, days off, days to enjoy, days for myself to spend with my friends, with my family, just to turn off my mind. I need that, and the good thing is that I know that.”

Alcaraz opened up about how Ibiza recharged him. “The days in Ibiza helped me a lot, just to feel like I’m not a tennis player, just to enjoy life a little bit with my friends, have fun, enjoy those days, and then come back to the court with more energy, I mean, be more hungry to play again,” he shared. “So that was really helpful for me. I’m not going to say that I win the tournament because of Ibiza, but yeah, you know, after this tournament, I can’t go back home. I’m going to stay here in London, hopefully enjoy London a little bit.”

With Queen’s and Wimbledon now each won twice, Alcaraz matches his “idol” Rafael Nadal’s record of four grass titles. If he pulls off a third straight Wimbledon crown, he’ll surpass Nadal. The question is buzzing: can Carlos Alcaraz make it three in a row at SW19? Share your thoughts in the comments below!