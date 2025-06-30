Carlos Alcaraz Faces Wimbledon Challenge as Iga Swiatek Voices Major Concern

Wimbledon is here, and it’s hot—literally and figuratively. As players kick off their first-round matches against the seeds, temperatures are soaring. Two-time defending champ Carlos Alcaraz is battling Fabio Fognini on Centre Court in what’s shaping up to be a tough five-setter. Meanwhile, Iga Swiatek isn’t holding back in showing just how brutal the conditions are right now.

On Monday, London is expected to hit highs of 33 or 34 degrees Celsius (around 93°F). For those grinding it out on court, the heat is brutal. Swiatek shared a playful video on her Instagram story during practice, wringing out a sweat-soaked cloth before tossing it at the camera. She captioned it: “@wimbledon what’s with this weather?😱 London, is that you?😅” It’s a shock for non-natives used to the UK’s usual chill or rain.

Following Swiatek’s post, an X user chimed in, “Wimbledon really needs to find some other measures to keep players healthy from the heat btw like i can see they’re trying their best rn but it’s gonna be like this the whole week. Towels alone won’t be able to help especially when you consider most of the matches are at afternoon.” The tournament has responded by adding more water stations, creating shaded areas, and adjusting staff schedules. But is it enough?

Players are already speaking out about the heat. “Tough. Really, really tough,” Germany’s Eva Lys, who defeated Yue Yuan today, told reporters. “I think one thing that really helped me is to know my opponent has the same situation as me. I was sweating a lot, so my racket was very slippery.” On the other side, America’s doubles defending champ Taylor Townsend was caught off guard too.

She joked on Instagram, “Of course we decide to take the tube when it’s 88 degrees outside.” It’s not just Centre Court feeling the heat. Matches are underway, and the sweltering conditions will test every player’s stamina and focus. Will this slow down Iga tomorrow? Only time will tell!