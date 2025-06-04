Coco Gauff Makes Another Daunting Carlos Alcaraz Confession After Ghosting Incident Goes Viral at French Open

Coco Gauff has quite a few role models! We’ve all heard about her growing up watching the Williams sisters. She candidly admitted, “Serena Williams has always been my idol… and Venus. They are the reason why I wanted to pick up a tennis racket.” Growing up as a young kid from Delray Beach, Coco reached the stars at just 15! She took down Venus at Wimbledon 2019 as a wildcard. But now, it seems Carlos Alcaraz just made the list!

On Wednesday, tennis journalist Jose Morgado shared an interesting tweet about something Coco told the media about Carlos! Apparently, the 21-year-old has not watched his docuseries that came out on April 23, 2025.

Coco Gauff said, “It’s something I do try to model off of him. I have told him that I have tried to, like, have fun on the court like him and smile as much as he does, and that is something that he inspires me to do that more. Just enjoy the life in general, I find you play better. Yeah, for sure, I think he has a great philosophy, and it is something that I am trying to model.” But what is this philosophy that the Spaniard has?

Well, the docuseries is a three-episode walkthrough of Alcaraz’s journey through his 2024 season. In the show, he openly admits his desire to be “the greatest in history,” like the “Big Three,” but he stresses the importance of enjoying the process and not letting tennis become an “obligation.” He states, “I have a lot ahead of me, but from what I’ve lived so far, I definitely prefer to put happiness before any kind of accomplishment.”

However, it won’t be the same for the American, as Coco Gauff explained, “I don’t think I’ll be out there smiling as much as Carlos does, sometimes when he lose and wins a match, but every now and then to try to crack some in. I’m usually a more serious person on the court, but I try to remember that it’s just a game and try to treat it like that.”

It’s not the first time Coco’s mentioned Carlos at the French Open. After her opening match at the French Open, she revealed, “I think I did well at Wimbledon in 2019, and Alcaraz DM’d me saying, ‘hey Coco, do you remember me?'” The message was a reference to their shared experience of winning the Junior Fed Cup at the same time for their respective countries.

However, Coco Gauff admitted she didn’t recall him then, leading to her not responding. “I didn’t remember him. So I didn’t respond, obviously, like 4 or 5, or maybe 6 years later. He won the US Open. Then I DM’d congratulations.” She reflected on the awkward exchange, stating, “If you look at our DMs, our spread is like, ‘Hey, do you remember me?’ and me DM’ing his congratulations. I felt bad that I didn’t respond.”

Now, will we hear from Alcaraz on possibly an update on Coco taking a page out of his book or even the ghosting situation? Only time will tell! In the meantime, we know that if Coco wins the French Open, there’s one thing she won’t be doing like Carlos!

Coco Gauff snubs Carlos’ tattoo enthusiasm

During her Madrid Open run, Coco had a fun chat with Tennis Channel after her R32 win over Ann Li. She shared a wild fan moment—someone actually got her signature tattooed on their arm! Coco found the gesture touching, but she couldn’t help but be a little taken aback. “It’s crazy and she comes to all my matches here in Madrid, so, yeah, I love the support,” Coco said, clearly still amazed.

This isn’t the first time Coco Gauff’s seen her signature inked forever. She recalled a similar situation after her maiden Grand Slam victory at the 2023 US Open. “This is the second time. Somebody else also got one on them when I won the US Open title. And I was like, you guys are better than me,” she laughed.

Of course, the conversation turned to tattoos and Grand Slam wins—something Carlos Alcaraz is famous for. When asked if she’d ever get a tattoo to celebrate a win, Coco was quick to set the record straight. “People ask if I’d get the US Open tattooed on me because (Carlos Alcaraz) did. I was like, no, I’m never doing that. I don’t love – I love winning, but maybe not that much,” she said with a chuckle.

For those catching up, Alcaraz marks every Slam win with a tattoo—dates, strawberries, even an Eiffel Tower! He’s even promised a kangaroo if he grabs the Aussie Open. But for now, tattoos aren’t in Coco Gauff’s playbook.

Instead, she’s focused on the French Open, where she’s just set up a thrilling semifinal clash against wildcard Lois Boisson. Can she go all the way and lift the trophy this year? Tell us in the comments below!