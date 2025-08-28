From Novak Djokovic to Serena Williams: Top 5 US Open Fines Paid by Stars

The US Open never fails to deliver drama, and sometimes the heat on court just boils over. Tennis has had plenty of explosive moments, and New York seems to spark them more than anywhere else. Last week, in round one of the 2025 tournament, Daniil Medvedev gave fans more than just tennis. At match point against Benjamin Bonzi, chaos erupted when a photographer reportedly wandered onto the court mid-serve, forcing the chair to replay the point. Medvedev was furious, snapping at the umpire: “Are you a man? Why are you shaking? … He wants to go home, guys. He doesn’t like to be here. He gets paid by the match, not by the hour.”

That outburst was only fuel for the fire. Fans booed, others chanted, and the tension spilled over. Once Bonzi sealed the win, Medvedev stormed to his bench and smashed his racket in frustration, leaving the crowd buzzing. The fine that followed wasn’t pretty—but then again, this is the US Open. Blow-ups have been part of its history, and so have the fines!

1. Daniil Medvedev receives hefty fine for uproar

The Russian was slapped with a staggering $42,500 fine by the U.S. Tennis Association—about £31,500—wiping out nearly 40% of the $110,000 he pocketed for reaching the first round. The breakdown wasn’t pretty: $30,000 for unsportsmanlike conduct, plus another $12,500 for obliterating his racket against his chair. The 2021 US Open champion seemed to sense it coming, shrugging afterward: “I’m getting a big enough fine, so if I speak, I’m in big trouble, so I’m not going to speak.” Quiet off court, but on it, he’d already made enough noise to dominate the headlines.

Medvedev later clarified, “I was not upset with the photographer. I was upset with the decision.” Still, the damage was done. And while those fines sting, Medvedev’s outburst now sits beside some of the biggest blow-ups tennis has seen!

2. Nole’s big blowout at the US Open

In 2020, Novak Djokovic, who was world No. 1 and the overwhelming favorite, was sensationally defaulted. In a fourth-round clash with Pablo Carreno Busta, trailing 6-5 in the first set, he struck a ball in frustration that hit a line judge in the throat. Stunned silence followed, and moments later Djokovic was disqualified, losing his ranking points and the $163,000 prize money he’d banked.

With disqualifications so rare, the US Open scrambled to clarify. Their statement read: “In accordance with the Grand Slam rulebook, following his actions of intentionally hitting a ball dangerously or recklessly within the court or hitting a ball with negligent disregard of the consequences, the tournament referee defaulted Novak Djokovic from the 2020 US Open.” Carreno Busta, who went on to the semifinals, recalled the shock: “I didn’t see the moment, I was looking at my coach, celebrating the break and then I saw the line judge on the floor. I was in shock. I think it was not intentional… it was bad luck.”

But just like that, Nole’s title hopes, and shot at a Serena Slam, were gone in a flash. And fittingly, Serena Williams herself has a dramatic moment or two on this list as well!

3. Serena Williams’ foot fault turns infamous

Back in 2009, already frustrated after a racket abuse warning in her semifinal against Kim Clijsters, Serena unraveled when trailing 4-6, 5-6, 15-30 in the second set. A foot fault was called on her second serve, handing Clijsters match point. Serena exploded at the line judge, shouting: “I’ll take this ball and shove it down your (expletive) throat.” The tirade brought an immediate point penalty, which ended the match on the spot.

The fallout was just as brutal. Serena was fined a record $82,500 and slapped with a two-year probation, a punishment that still stands as one of the costliest in Grand Slam history. She later apologized for her actions, but the damage was already done. It was one of those unforgettable US Open flashpoints.

4. Nick Kyrgios’ US Open quarterfinal twist

The Aussie has long carried the tag of tennis’s “Bad Boy.” Known for shouting at fans, sparring with umpires, and smashing rackets, Kyrgios put all of that on display at the 2022 US Open. After a fiery quarter-final loss to Karen Khachanov, he hurled a bottle to the ground, shook hands, and then smashed not one but two rackets in a fit of rage. The price tag? A hefty $14,000 fine for that single meltdown, pushing his tournament total to $32,500. Earlier penalties had already piled up, including fines for spitting and swearing.

For Nick Kyrgios, though, the money was just a side note. Yes, he still walked away with $473,200 in prize money, $445,000for singles and another $28,200 in doubles, but the sting came from something far bigger. After the match, he admitted missing out on his golden chance at a first Grand Slam title mattered much more than the hit to his wallet.

5. Bernard Tomic’s outburst towards heckler

In 2016, Tomic’s US Open run ended quicker than anyone expected—and not for the tennis. The Australian crashed out in round one to world No. 72 Damir Dzumhur, but the real drama came from the stands. Irritated by a heckler, Tomic was caught on camera firing off sexually explicit comments, earning himself a $10,000 fine and wiping out much of his paycheck.

Seeded 17th, Tomic still pocketed $43,313 for his brief appearance, though the fine was the steepest of the tournament. By day three, officials had already tallied 15 violations worth $35,600, covering the usual list—racket abuse, audible obscenity, coaching, and bad behavior. The proceeds, as always, went straight into the Grand Slam Development Fund to fuel ITF events worldwide.

The US Open really does thrive on mayhem as much as history. Fast-forward to this year, and Daniil Medvedev's fiery first-round exit proved just that. Still, now New York buzzes on into round two, and the stage is set. What chaos comes next? Only time will tell