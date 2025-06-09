Frustrated Coco Gauff Reacts to Untimely Twist Amid Alcaraz-Sinner French Open Final

The French Open has wrapped up! After fierce battles, it’s been a real treat, right? On the women’s side, Coco Gauff claimed her first major clay title, beating World No.1 Aryna Sabalenka in a thrilling Saturday match. On the men’s side, history was made as Carlos Alcaraz defended his crown! He came back from two sets down to topple top seed Jannik Sinner—a first in his career! The tennis world was on its feet Sunday, while Coco had some streaming troubles!

On June 8, Jannik started strong, taking the first two sets 6-4, 7-6(4) against the defending champ. But the Spaniard quickly raised his game. These two heavyweights battled fiercely, captivating fans worldwide. Sinner showed grit in the fifth, clawing back a late service break, but it wasn’t enough. Alcaraz sealed it with a near-flawless final-set tiebreak to claim his fifth major trophy. Still, Coco seemed left on a bit of a cliffhanger toward the end!

The American sensation was heading back to the States after her win, but the ATP match stakes were huge. Two of this generation’s greatest rivals fought not just for Roland Garros glory but to keep their perfect Grand Slam final winning streaks. During the fifth set, Coco vented on IG Story: “When the wifi on the plane cuts out at 5-5 in the 5th smh.” That’s definitely not good!

via Imago May 20, 2025, Paris, France, France: Coco GAUFF of United States during a training session of Roland-Garros 2025, French Open 2025, Grand Slam tennis tournament at Roland-Garros Stadium on May 20, 2025 in Paris, France.

The fifth set between the Italian and Spaniard was a nail-biter! At 5-5, Alcaraz leveled to 15-all with a lightning-quick forehand to the right. Then his forehand return sailed beyond the baseline, pushing the score to 40-15. Sinner clawed back to 40-30 after Carlos Alcaraz went long with a forehand. The tension soared when Jannik missed a forehand winner down the left, sending the game to deuce. Alcaraz tried to escape with a backhand but found the net instead.

The drama didn’t stop there. The set stretched into a third or super tiebreaker, where Alcaraz shone bright, clinching it 7-6 with a 7-2 tiebreak score. And to think Coco almost missed it because of the wifi! This match made history as the longest French Open final—5 hours, 29 minutes!

Meanwhile, Coco broke records in her final too! She became the first American in ten years to win the title since Serena Williams in 2015! Though she might have missed glimpses of Carlos’ masterclass in the fifth set, she didn’t hold back from sending him hearty wishes!

Coco Gauff sends a thoughtful message to Carlos

The epic showdown stirred up every emotion—from Alcaraz and Sinner to fans all over the world. Just a day after Coco Gauff’s breakthrough win—her first French Open title and second major—she gave a shoutout to Alcaraz. “We had to run beijing back for the one time! 🤝🏾congratulations @carlosalcaraz on an incredible win! You are amazing!” she posted Sunday evening on X. These two have history, having snagged major titles together and ruled the China Open last year.

In 2024, Carlos beat Sinner again in the Beijing Masters 1000 final, while Coco Gauff took down Karolína Muchová on the WTA side. After their victories, they toured the Forbidden City in traditional outfits before competing in the China Open—an event both walked away as champions. Their connection clearly runs deep beyond just tennis.

Coco recently shared a funny throwback: she ghosted Alcaraz back in 2019. After winning her Wimbledon opener as a wildcard, Carlos messaged her, “Do you remember me?” But back then, he was just a rising teen from Spain, and she didn’t recognize him—so she didn’t reply. It wasn’t until 2022, when Alcaraz stormed to his first Grand Slam at the US Open, that Gauff finally realized who he was. She even laughed about their DMs when she congratulated him, realizing she’d never answered his first message.

Now, they’re seen interacting on practice courts and speak highly of one another. But the big question remains: will these Roland Garros champs carry this fire into the grass-court season? Drop your thoughts in the comments below!