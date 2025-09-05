How Much Will Chris Evert, John McEnroe, Cliff Drysdale and Other US Open 2025 Commentators Earn?

The 2025 US Open is more than just about winners and titles—it’s also about the voices bringing the game to life. ESPN returns as the executive broadcaster in the U.S., with iconic names like John McEnroe and Chris Evert joining James Blake, Sloane Stephens, and Cliff Drysdale to call the action. Their commentary adds personality and drama to the rallies and tense moments on court.

How much do tennis commentators usually get paid?

Tennis commentator pay varies widely depending on experience, star power, and the network.

Entry-level commentators : A few thousand dollars annually.

Experienced broadcasters/analysts : $1,000–$5,000 per day, or $50,000+ per Slam.

High-profile ex-players (e.g., McEnroe, Becker): Can earn hundreds of thousands per tournament or even millions annually.

The average sports commentator salary in the U.S. is around $74,000 per year, but top commentators in tennis can earn significantly more.

How much will John McEnroe earn as a commentator?

John McEnroe remains the highest-paid tennis commentator.

His global commentary roles across ESPN, NBC, and other networks bring him an estimated £7.3 million (~US$10 million) annually .

For his two-week stint at Wimbledon, the BBC paid him between £195,000–£199,999 (~US$250,000–$260,000) in 2023/24 , down slightly from the previous year’s £205,000. That equates to roughly £14,000 per day .

Given his popularity and longevity, McEnroe likely earns high six to seven figures per year across his full slate of commentary work.

Since debuting as a BBC Wimbledon commentator in 2004, McEnroe has become the most recognizable voice in tennis broadcasting. Fans regularly call him “worth every penny” because of his charisma and insight.

Chris Evert, Cliff Drysdale & other US Open commentators

Unlike McEnroe, Chris Evert, Cliff Drysdale, James Blake, and Sloane Stephens do not have publicly disclosed salaries. Their pay is likely much lower than McEnroe’s, in the mid-five-figure range per Slam depending on network and coverage scope.

The gender pay gap in commentary is well documented. For example, Martina Navratilova revealed she was paid around £15,000 (~US$20,000) for her Wimbledon commentary work in 2018, while McEnroe reportedly made over 10× that amount for the same tournament.

Evert, Drysdale, and Stephens are respected figures in tennis, but without McEnroe’s decades of brand power, they likely fall into the more standard pay brackets.

Comparison of Tennis Commentator Pay

John McEnroe £195k–£200k (Wimbledon) / $250k+ per Slam ~$10 million Multi-network contracts (ESPN, BBC, NBC), highest-paid voice Chris Evert ~$50k–$100k (estimated) ~$500k–$1m (estimated) ESPN lead analyst, lower than McEnroe Cliff Drysdale ~$30k–$70k (estimated) ~$250k–$500k (estimated) Veteran ESPN analyst Sloane Stephens ~$20k–$50k (estimated) ~$200k–$400k (estimated) Newer to commentary, adds player insight Martina Navratilova (2018 Wimbledon) £15k (~$20k) N/A Publicly revealed, highlighted gender pay gap

Why the big pay divide?

McEnroe : Combines star power, brand leverage, and long-term contracts with multiple broadcasters, commanding premium fees.

Other commentators : Work on a per-tournament or short-term basis with smaller, though still significant, payouts.

Gender gap issues: The Navratilova case highlights how even legends of the game can earn far less than male peers in commentary.

Evert, Drysdale, Blake, and Stephens likely earn tens of thousands per tournament, but nowhere near McEnroe’s multi-million-dollar haul.