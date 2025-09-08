Jessica Pegula Issues Cheeky Emma Raducanu Reminder After Carlos Alcaraz Wins US Open

With the end of the US Open, Carlos Alcaraz stands tall as the last man left—what an electric finish to the fortnight! The Spaniard got oh-so-close to keeping his straight sets streak alive, but Jannik Sinner managed to grab the second set. Still, that’s all the Italian could steal, as Alcaraz lifted the trophy for the second time since 2022! On the celebration front, Jessica Pegula had a playful reminder for this year’s champion.

Pegula didn’t let the moment pass quietly. Just after Alcaraz clinched the win, she posted a story on Instagram showing Carlos with the trophy. Her message was pure cheek: “Congrats @carlitosalcarazz too bad I was the only person to beat you at the @usopen this year.” The dig is both clever and true! Flashback to fan week, these two made all the headlines leading into the singles draw.

Back on August 19, Carlos Alcaraz and Emma Raducanu shook up Flushing Meadows, teaming up for a crowd-thrilling mixed doubles debut in the renovated format. Up against top seeds Pegula and Jack Draper, they put on a sensational show with smiles, quick rallies, and energy, but ultimately lost 4-2, 4-2 in the high-speed “fast four” encounter.

Emma Raducanu of Great Britain and Carlos Alcaraz of Spain react after a point in their first round mixed doubles championships match against Jessica Pegula and Jack Draper of Great Britain in Arthur Ashe Stadium at the 2025 US Open Tennis Championship

On court, Pegula and Draper’s chemistry carried them forward, while Alcaraz and Raducanu wowed with their charisma and sportsmanship. Although their mixed doubles journey ended early, their lively performance and fan-first attitude made their run a true highlight at this year’s US Open.

Even after the event wrapped up, Raducanu and Alcaraz kept the mood light and joyful. Emma posted a carousel of photos with the sweet Spanish message, “de locos!! @carlitosalcarazz 🎊🤩gracias partner, had so much fun,”—which means “Crazy!! @carlitosalcarazz 🎊🤩thank you partner, had so much fun.” Fans got a glimpse of their fun partnership on and off the court.

Carlos couldn’t resist chiming in, replying, “Still waiting for those Spanish words…😝 Thank you, partner! ❤🙏🏽,” putting his own cheeky stamp on the moment. Their playful banter gave everyone a reason to smile and showed just how much they enjoyed the experience together.

And while Jessica Pegula had her own playful dig at Alcaraz, the American was faced with a loss of her own. She was defeated by Aryna Sabalenka in the semifinals of the US Open on Thursday. It was already a tough moment for the home favorite to walk away, but questions about her family were glaring. Yet, she handled it well!

Jessica Pegula makes her stance on family wealth clear post loss

Pegula’s US Open run showed promise but ended sooner than she wanted. Facing world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka in the semifinals, she fought hard but bowed out 4-6, 6-3, 6-4. The press conference took an unexpected turn when a journalist asked if her family had actually arrived in Queens on a yacht anchored near Long Island.

But Jessica Pegula laughed, “I think so. I don’t really know where they have been staying. They were anchored somewhere, but I haven’t been or seen them, or I just see them after the matches. So I’m not really sure what they’ve been doing on the other days.”

Her background adds a fascinating twist. Her dad, Terry Pegula, made his fortune in energy before turning his sights to sports, owning the Buffalo Bills since 2014. The team’s value has skyrocketed to about $6 billion. And yes, Terry’s $100 million yacht was reported anchored just 30 minutes from Arthur Ashe, sparking buzz across the tennis world even before Jessica’s semifinal.

Despite the loss, Pegula is ready to roll with the WTA tour ahead. The setback hasn’t dampened her spirits, and fans are eager to see what’s next for this fierce competitor.

Off the court, Jessica’s playful Instagram jab at Carlos Alcaraz is already drawing attention. Fans can’t wait to hear his witty comeback—because at the US Open, it’s not just the matches that entertain, but the banter too.