Nick Kyrgios Joins Paula Badosa and Five Other Stars in US Open Withdrawal

The last Grand Slam of the season is here, and the anticipation is high. Especially for players chasing that elusive major or trying to carry momentum into next year. Nick Kyrgios was one of the names fans had circled, hoping to see him back at Flushing Meadows. In 2022, he lit up New York with a run to the quarterfinals. But this season has been brutal for the Aussie—and for a handful of other stars who won’t make the trip.

Last month, Kyrgios reignited hope by activating his protected ranking to lock in a place at the US Open. The rule lets players sidelined six months or more rely on their average old ranking to re‑enter the main draw. But just today, the tournament confirmed on X that he has officially withdrawn from his third slam this year, giving way to a lucky loser to step in. No reason was given for his withdrawal yet, just another twist in his unpredictable comeback story.

Nick Kyrgios won’t be alone watching from the stands. Paula Badosa, sidelined by a stubborn back injury—a psoas tear—hasn’t played since Wimbledon. Matteo Berrettini, the 2019 semifinalist, remains out with a right oblique problem. And Grigor Dimitrov hasn’t set foot on court since tearing a pectoral muscle at Wimbledon. The casualty list grows longer by the week.

And it doesn’t stop there. Artur Fils withdrew with a stress fracture in his back, meanwhile, Qinwen Zheng pulled out after elbow surgery. Then came Ons Jabeur, who revealed after Wimbledon that she needed time away to prioritize her mental well‑being. One after another, names are dropping. The US Open field suddenly feels thinner, even before the first ball is struck.