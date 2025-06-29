Tennis Recap: WTA Pro Loses $90,000 at Wimbledon, Iga Swiatek Fired Back, and More

Wimbledon is calling! The 138th edition of this iconic Grand Slam is back, with legends like John McEnroe, Pete Sampras, Martina Navratilova, Serena Williams, and Roger Federer having all claimed multiple titles here. Carlos Alcaraz returns as the two-time defending champion, Novak Djokovic chases his 25th Grand Slam, and the top 10 WTA seeds battle for their first Wimbledon crown. It’s heating up for sure! From Iga Swiatek’s heartbreak, Alcaraz’s unexpected present, ATP pro calling out the NCAA to Jannik Sinner’s friendship confession, there’s plenty to catch up on.

Iga Swiatek’s first final of the season leaves her heartbroken

The five-time Grand Slam champ known as the Queen of Clay for her four Roland Garros and one US Open titles, has had a tough season. After reaching five semifinals, including the Australian Open and Paris, she made it to the Bad Homburg Open final. But instead of building momentum for Wimbledon, she left Bad Homburg in tears. After beating stars like Victoria Azarenka and Jasmine Paolini, Swiatek faltered against Jessica Pegula, committing 39 unforced errors as Pegula won in straight sets.

Coach Tomasz Sidor shared his thoughts in an interview with Przegląd Sportowy Onet. He praised Swiatek’s “great first serve, flat, ‘dry thunder,’” but noted the grass in Britain plays differently than in Germany or Holland. He urged her to enjoy the game and keep nerves in check, saying, “Even if she goes to the net and breaks something, it’s better to smile than to grimace or curse under her breath.” Sidor added, “You can see that her head is calmer now… she played without the pressure that she imposed on herself. That was until she cried on the bench after the final, because it was already clear that she wanted to win terribly.”

Swiatek’s title drought is unusual. She hasn’t won since the 2024 French Open and has slipped to No. 4 in the WTA rankings. But Wimbledon could be a fresh start. With her talent and Sidor’s advice, she’s ready to bounce back on the grass courts. But it’s not all gloomy in London for all the players.

Carlos Alcaraz receives an unexpected present from WTA pro

After skipping the Madrid Open, Alcaraz hit a hot streak, winning three titles in a row: Rome, Roland Garros, and Queen’s Club. Now, he’s sharpening his volleys on the practice courts with coach Juan Carlos Ferrero, keeping his game razor-sharp for Wimbledon. Meanwhile, Olympic gold medalist Zheng Qinwen, fresh off reaching a career-high No. 4 in the WTA rankings (now No. 6), has been training hard with coach Pere Riba. Their paths crossed in a sweet moment at the All England Club on June 29.

During a lighthearted break, Zheng surprised Alcaraz with a small gift box. It wasn’t a promo stunt—just a genuine gesture. The Tennis Channel caught the moment on X: Alcaraz, in a casual red tee and towel over his shoulders, looked genuinely surprised as Zheng, calm and smiling in black athletic gear, handed him a plush Labubu doll. For those wondering, Labubu is a wildly popular collectible from Pop Mart, designed by Hong Kong artist Kasing Lung, known for its quirky, childlike charm. Zheng is a big fan and often receives Labubus from fans at her matches.

This isn’t their first off-court headline. Back in March 2025, Zheng was spotted watching Alcaraz’s private practice in Miami, sparking TikTok rumors about a possible mixed doubles team at the US Open. Even earlier, at the 2024 Miami Open, she cheekily named Carlos Alcaraz her ideal salsa dance partner, causing laughs all around. Wimbledon moments are turning out as sweet as the strawberries and cream everyone’s buzzing about! But while these two stars share smiles, one rising player made history this week—and wasn’t exactly thrilled.

21-year-old pro takes a shot at the NCAA while at Wimbledon

British qualifier Oliver Tarvet is making waves at Wimbledon! The young pro, who just finished his penultimate year at the University of San Diego two weeks ago, came in ranked No. 719. Despite playing mostly Challenger events last season and none this year, he stormed through qualifiers, beating Terence Atmane, Alexis Galarneau, and Alexander Blockx. He made history, joining the likes of Emma Raducanu at the 2021 US Open.

But Tarvet’s excitement was tempered by NCAA rules that force him to forfeit a big chunk of his $90,000 prize money. He didn’t hold back in an interview: “I know there have been complaints about it but I don’t want to speak too much about it and overstep the mark. But in my opinion, I’ve worked hard to get this money. I don’t feel like it’s undeserved the money that I’ve got. I think it would be good to see a change in the rules of the NCAA, but at the same time, I don’t want to get involved. It’s not really my place. But I’ve done well this week. I think I deserve this money.”

The debate over NCAA restrictions is heating up just as Wimbledon is buzzing with drama. And speaking of drama, a certain tennis legend still has strong opinions on Wimbledon’s strict all-white dress code.

Billie Jean King reiterates her thoughts on the all-white at SW19

Everyone knows that the iconic ‘all-white’ dress code has stayed mostly unchanged for nearly 150 years, surviving every shift in tennis history. Starting in 1877 with mostly white outfits allowed, it tightened over the decades to demand “almost entirely white” attire by 1995, with penalties for even minor slips. Only in 2023 did organizers ease up, letting women wear non-white undershorts to ease menstrual anxieties. But not everyone loves the tradition.

On June 29, 12-time Grand Slam champ Billie Jean King called the rule a “total mistake” in an interview with The Telegraph. She said, “You sit down, and you look—let’s say it’s television—who’s who? Tennis people say, ‘Well, the mark is next to their name.’ I shouldn’t have to look at a mark. I shouldn’t have to look at anything. I should know who’s who. My sport drives me nuts.” She added, “You can change tradition.”

King pointed to cricket’s Ashes and rugby’s Six Nations, where names and numbers on jerseys have boosted visibility and branding since 2019 and 2024. But with Wimbledon’s deep-rooted history, this debate might never end. Meanwhile, as the dress code chatter continues, another Wimbledon story is unfolding—this time about a surprising ATP duo’s long-standing friendship!

Jannik Sinner talks about his “best friend” on tour

The World No. 1 hasn’t had the smoothest comeback after his three-month suspension, but it’s far from his worst. Returning to the tour in May on his least favorite surface—clay—he made impressive runs to the finals at the Italian Open and then the French Open. In a recent chat with The Telegraph, he showered praise on British star Jack Draper. “You’re lucky to have a player like him,” Sinner said. “After Andy [Murray], they need someone big. He [Draper] is someone big, and he’s someone who is going to stay there for a very, very long time.”

Their friendship is clearly heartfelt. Sinner called Draper “one of the best friends I have on the tour,” sharing a fun memory: “We are quite similar in the way we make a lot of sacrifices to be the best we can.” He also recalled teaching Draper how to cook pasta during a moment of downtime on the Challenger circuit. The pair first teamed up professionally at the Canadian Open in August 2024, reaching the quarterfinals—the first career doubles win for Draper on the ATP Tour.

Sinner also appreciated Draper’s support during his doping controversy, saying, “He came also, when I was banned. He came to Monaco to practise there and everything was great. But now things are … are a bit different, because, you know, he’s No 4 in the world.”

Now, both stars gear up for Wimbledon 2025, where they could face off again. They’ve already battled at the 2024 US Open semifinals, with their head-to-head tied at 1-1. Neither seems worried about meeting on court again. Will they settle the score this time? Only time will tell. One thing’s certain: Wimbledon is shaping up to be a thrilling showdown!