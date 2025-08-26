US Open Joins Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce’s Engagement Celebration

When it comes to sports, the world unites — and the US Open proves it! The Slam celebrates it all: legacies, champions, and the electric New York energy. Even celebrities flock to it, especially American stars. Last year, Taylor Swift and NFL superstar Travis Kelce turned heads at Arthur Ashe Stadium on a double date with Patrick and Brittany Mahomes. They watched the World No.1 and American No.1 face off in a thrilling final. But this year, the spotlight shines on a new milestone for Swift and Kelce.

On August 26, Swift dropped an update that took over the internet. An adorable carousel appeared on her Instagram. Under a flower arch in a garden, she posed with Travis, writing, “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married.” The photos showed the couple smiling, embracing, and holding hands. The diamond engagement ring stole the spotlight. And the US Open couldn’t resist sharing its excitement either.

On its official X account, the tournament wrote, “I wanna be your end game 💍 Congratulations to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce on their engagement!” They added a throwback video from the couple’s US Open appearance last year. It was a clever touch. The choice of lyrics from Swift’s song End Game made the message personal. Tennis met pop culture in the best way!

The reaction was instant. The US Open post already has 43.9K views and 1.4K likes. Swift and Kelce’s finals moment in 2024 was already iconic. Now it looks even more special. Kelce himself once explained the joy of being at Arthur Ashe alongside Swift. “When you see me hanging out at the US Open with Taylor, it may look like the two of us are partying,” Kelce told GQ magazine. “But I’m just enjoying the fun of being at this really cool event that I always wanted to go to with the person that I love.” His words now feel even more meaningful.

Even the commentators joined in. During Jannik Sinner and Vit Kopriva’s opening match, they announced the engagement on the live broadcast in excitement. So the buzz is everywhere, the question now is: will Swift and Kelce return to Arthur Ashe Stadium this year as fiancés? Only time will tell. Don’t miss a moment, follow all the latest news on our US Open Live Blog!