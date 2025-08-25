What Did Riley Opelka Say to Greg Allensworth? Daniil Medvedev Sparks Outrage at US Open 2025

“Are you a man? Are you a man? Why are you shaking? What’s wrong, huh? Guys, he wants to leave. He gets paid by the match, not by the hour,” voilently remarked Daniil Medvedev while speaking to chair umpire Gregory Allensworth during his Sunday’s first round of the US Open against Benjamin Bonzi. Dramatic or bland, this incident has to be the highlight of the match, which, unfortunately, Daniil lost, witnessing his exit from the tournament. As for his sudden anger, well, the Russian tennis star had his reasons.

For someone who is playing for his life, already trailing the first two sets by a margin of 6-3 and 7-5, with the third one going 5-4, a photographer walked onto the court right before Medvedev’s serve, forcing rightly called the cameraman out and asked him to leave the court. The umpire then announced, “Ladies and gentlemen, because of the delay caused by an offside interference, first serve has been granted,” thereby giving Bonzi a chance to replay the point.

So how in the world would this decision sit with Daniil? While it’s sad to hear this incident transpired, a little bit it does remind us about the time when American star Riley Opelka had a similar yet different encounter with Greg Allensworth, making it no perfect time to walk down memory lane and have a word on this matter.

What did Riley Opelka said to Greg Allensworth?

Reilly Opelka has called for ATP chair umpire Greg Allensworth to be suspended following a controversial incident at the Dallas Open, where Opelka received a code violation for confronting a disruptive fan.While serving for the match against Cameron Norrie in the round of 16, Opelka paused mid-serve at 30-30 to confront a spectator he believed was deliberately coughing to distract him, even demanding the fan leave in a profanity-filled exchange.

Allensworth responded by issuing a code violation, followed by a point penalty for two audible obscenities after Opelka argued his case at the chair. According to ATP rules, a first offense warrants only a warning, with a second resulting in a point penalty. Despite the heated dispute, Opelka went on to win the match, later blasting Allensworth as the “worst ref on the ATP” and insisting he had no choice but to handle the situation himself.

Tennis: Cincinnati Open Aug 13, 2024 Cincinnati, OH, USA Riley Opelka of the United States returns a shot against Ben Shelton of the United States on day two of the Cincinnati Open.

“He’s real bad. He almost changed the outcome of that match just because he doesn’t really know what he’s doing. He got emotional when we were arguing,” Opelka said after his 4-6, 7-6 (5), 6-4 victory over Norrie. “He got very tense and frantic, he couldn’t give me an answer. He didn’t tell that guy to shut up, he was doing it for three points. He didn’t do his job, so I had to tell him, ‘Get out of here.’ The guy was being pretty quite rude.

(This is a developing story…)