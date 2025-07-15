Where Are They Now? Stefanos Tsitsipas and Paula Badosa Move Differently After Wimbledon “Split-Set”

Just as Wimbledon kicked off, tennis’s power couple, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Paula Badosa, quietly split for the second time following their early exits after being together since 2023. Fans spotted them unfollowing each other on social media, and the breakup was confirmed by Spanish publication Hola. It’s not their first time, having broken up before around the same time last year! But now, their split and struggles on the court have sparked fresh curiosity about what’s next for them.

Paula Badosa and Stefanos Tsitsipas’ struggles with injury continue

Badosa’s Berlin Open ended in heartbreak as she struggled under pressure during her quarterfinal against Wang Xinyu. After losing the first set 1-6, she took a medical timeout but retired after three more points due to a lingering back injury. This injury dates back to May 2023, when she suffered a stress fracture in her L4/L5 vertebrae during the Italian Open. She missed the French Open, retired early at Wimbledon, and had to end her season prematurely before the US Open match against Venus Williams.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Since then, Badosa has withdrawn from six tournaments and missed three of the last five Grand Slams. Her ranking dropped to No. 140, reflecting the struggle. She admitted taking cortisone injections to prolong her career. “I was doing the injections because they told me I had to do max three a year, and I was already on my second one. It was the fourth month of the year. I was quite playing like in the limit with that also,” she revealed, even contemplating quitting.

AD

So far in 2025, she retired mid-match four times and withdrew before Indian Wells, Madrid, and Rome. After Berlin, she wrote on X, “I’m so tired of this. ❤️‍🩹.” At Wimbledon, she lost in the first round to Katie Boulter, but dropped only one spot in the WTA rankings.

via Reuters Tennis – French Open – Roland Garros, Paris, France – June 1, 2024 Spain’s Paula Badosa during her third round match against Belarus’ Aryna Sabalenka REUTERS/Stephanie Lecocq

On the flip side, the Greek faced battles of his own. Stefanos’ Wimbledon opener was cut short after retiring against French qualifier Valentin Royer with a back injury, after trailing 6-3, 6-2. The discomfort was obvious—his movement faltered, and his first serve percentage dropped to 43%. Not even a medical timeout could help; after 74 minutes, his campaign was over. With a 19-13 record for 2025, Tsitsipas, much like Badosa, now faces an uncertain road ahead. What’s next for these two stars?

Paula Badosa comes in with a sad update

On Monday, Badosa opened up to her fans with a heartfelt Instagram story update. “Hi everyone, been disconnected for a while, but I wanted to update you on my situation right now. I’ve been going through some tough moments lately,” she shared. The Spaniard revealed she’s been battling a tear on her psoas since before Wimbledon, sidelining her for weeks. “These are really challenging times for me, but I’m staying hopeful that things will turn around soon and the light at the end of the tunnel will start to shine through,” she added.

Despite her first-round loss to Katie Boulter at Wimbledon, Badosa’s ranking took less of a hit than many expected. After reaching the fourth round last year, she did lose some points but not enough to drop out of the top 10. Seeded ninth entering Wimbledon, she slipped only one spot, with Wimbledon finalist Amanda Anisimova jumping to world No. 7 and nudging Badosa down to No. 10. It’s a small setback, but it leaves room for a comeback. But while Paula faces this recovery phase, what about Tsitsipas?

Stefanos Tsitsipas eyes the next tournament after injury

The former world No.3 and Astana Open runner-up is ready to light up the ATP 250 Almaty Open, according to Kazinform News Agency and the Kazakh Tennis Federation. But here’s the burning question—is he really fit for the fight? That dramatic Wimbledon exit in his opening round still has everyone talking. Tsitsipas didn’t hide his struggles, admitting, “It’s tough to describe. I’m battling many wars these days,” after retiring from Centre Court.

“It’s really painful to see myself in a situation like this. One thing that I absolutely hate doing is retiring or stopping a match, but I’ve never pictured myself being in a situation like this multiple times since the Nitto ATP Finals in Turin a couple of years back,” he added, “Since that time, I’ve been very fragile with my body, and I’ve been battling a war of feeling healthy and feeling comfortable going to the extremes, which has been a difficult battle. So I really don’t know. I feel like I’m left without answers.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Can the Greek star script a comeback in Almaty? The suspense is real! And let’s not forget their team-up for the US Open mixed doubles is still looming!

Paula and Stefanos’ to play mixed doubles at the US Open

One year after lifting the Mixed Madness trophy, the duo is eyeing their biggest challenge yet: the 2025 US Open Mixed Doubles Championship. Looking ahead, Stefanos Tsitsipas couldn’t help but gush about their partnership. “I believe it’s honestly one of the best feelings to be sharing the court with Paula,” he said about their upcoming run in New York. “I’ve had a few instances where we played some mixed doubles and it worked out pretty well. We were able to enjoy the company of one another on the tennis court and make something great out of it.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Their 2024 Mixed Madness win, defeating Taylor Fritz and Amanda Anisimova, was just the start. Though their Grand Slam debut as a pair didn’t go as planned—they lost in the first round to Giuliana Olmos and Santiago Gonzalez—they’re hungry for a deeper run at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

After their Mixed Madness victory, Stefanos Tsitsipas summed up the vibe perfectly: “It’s probably one of the coolest date nights that I could have asked for.” This season, all eyes are on whether they can turn that energy into Grand Slam glory. The question is, can they keep the magic going under the bright lights of New York? Only time will tell if they will recover from their injuries and bring that spark back to the stands.