Wimbledon News: Over 10,000 Non-Ticket Holders Face Extreme Heat Conditions for Sinner, Pegula and More on Day 2

Wimbledon Day 2 has begun! Day 1 was full of drama as temperatures soared, but the players didn’t back down. Yesterday, Carlos Alcaraz fought hard in his opening match, stretching it to five hours against Fabio Fognini. There was even a 15-minute break after a fan fainted in the stands due to the 29.7°C (85.5°F) heat. On the WTA side, top seed Aryna Sabalenka breezed through her first opponent, Carson Branstine, in straight sets in just 74 minutes. So, what’s in store for fans today?

They’re lining up in huge numbers to catch the magic of ATP No. 1 Jannik Sinner and WTA’s Jessica Pegula on this prestigious stage. One fan took to X to share, “Over 10,000 people in the Wimbledon queue for tickets is unbelievable. One thing us English are good at is queuing. #Wimbledon2025 🎾🎾🎾” It shows just how far tennis enthusiasts will go to watch their favorites compete.

Matches begin at 11:00 am BST across all courts, unless announced otherwise. Centre Court starts at 1:30 pm with Barbora Krejcikova vs. Alexandra Eala, followed by Alexandre Muller vs. Novak Djokovic. Court 1 features Jannik Sinner vs. Luca Nardi from 1:00 pm. Court 2 hosts Elisabetta Cocciaretto vs. Jessica Pegula and then, Iga Swiatek vs. Polina Kudermetova. One fan said, “Got in the queue for Wimbledon tickets at 2:30 am – totally worth it. Amazing seats and get to see Pegula, Musetti, Swiatek & Shelton (and only 8 hours of queuing lmao).”

Temperatures today are expected to match yesterday’s heat, making it sweltering for those lining up. Another fan gave a detailed update: “🎾POST 2 of 2: A Wimbledon 2025 Queue success story continues… @Wimbledon @ViewFromTheQ” They also shared details of their time in the line: One shared their Wimbledon 2025 ticket journey: the line moved at 9:30 am, grounds passes were handed out at 10:30 am, Court 2 tickets came at 4 pm, Court 1 at 5 pm, and Centre Court at 6:50 pm. By 7:15 pm, they were seated just eight rows back.

It’s shaping up to be a packed Day 2. The tournament is off to a strong start despite some early disappointments for players like Jelena Ostapenko and Ons Jabeur on Monday. Who knows what surprises today will bring? Catch all the drama on the Wimbledon Live Blog here!