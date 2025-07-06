Wimbledon Royalty Shakes Up Tradition With Bold Move Before Historic All England Club Moment

At Wimbledon, it’s white or nothing. Roger Federer learned this the hard way in 2013 when his flashy orange-soled shoes were banned after just one match. Shoes must be grass-appropriate—no studs or aggressive grips allowed to protect the lawn. The all-white rule covers everything—shirts, skirts, hats, wristbands, even shoelaces. Players can have a tiny trim of color no wider than one centimeter, but large blocks of color are a no-go. What about the spectators? They have a dress code too, especially in the Royal Box! This year, tradition reigns, with just a hint of modern flair.

King Charles has just shaken up a centuries-old British sporting tradition by loosening the dress code at Buckingham Palace’s tennis court. For the first time, players on the Royal Family’s outdoor hard court can wear colored clothing. Tennis whites remain “preferred” but “not essential.” This fresh take sharply contrasts with Wimbledon, where the “almost entirely white” dress code stays as strict as ever.

This change applies to the royal family, royal household staff, and guests who use the palace’s exclusive tennis court, built in 1919. Known for his formal style, the King wanted to make the tennis court experience more relaxed for staff and guests. It’s a notable shift from usual royal sporting etiquette. The palace court has a rich history, hosting matches like King George VI versus Fred Perry and a fundraising match between Björn Borg and John McEnroe in 2000.

Meanwhile, royal fans eagerly await Princess Kate’s first public appearance since her emotional trip to Colchester Hospital last week. She’s set to appear at Wimbledon this year, where she traditionally presents trophies to the men’s and women’s singles champions. The tournament’s dress code has barely changed in its 147-year history. The biggest recent update came in 2023, allowing women players to wear dark undershorts!

As for the rest of the fans, they’re advised to dress smartly! Casual wear like T-shirts, bare midriffs, jeans (even white ones), shorts, and hoodies are off-limits. If you score a golden invite to the Royal Box, the rules tighten: suit and tie for men, and the most formal dresses for women. Sir Lewis Hamilton famously got turned away in 2015 for skipping the suit. No exceptions!

Even players aren’t given a free pass. Andre Agassi famously boycotted Wimbledon from 1988 to 1990 because the strict dress code stopped him from wearing his flashy, colorful attire. He eventually returned and won in 1992. Venus Williams, in 2017, was reportedly asked to change her bra during a rain delay because her fuchsia bra straps were visible. Even the legend Billie Jean King raised concerns about this.

WTA legend calls out the Wimbledon dress code for players

Billie Jean King, with her stellar 20 Wimbledon titles—6 singles, 10 women’s doubles, and 4 mixed doubles—has some strong words about the all-white dress code at Wimbledon. In a June 29 interview with The Telegraph, King didn’t hold back. She said, “There’s a match that comes on, you sit down, and you look—let’s say it’s television—who’s who? Tennis people say, ‘Well, the mark is next to their name’ (to indicate who is serving). I shouldn’t have to look at a mark. I shouldn’t have to look at anything. I should know who’s who. My sport drives me nuts.” She added firmly, “You can change tradition.”

The all-white rule dates back to 1877, when players were asked to wear mostly white, though some color accents were allowed. By 1963, the rules tightened to “predominantly white,” and in 1995, it became “almost entirely white,” with strict enforcement. Even tiny deviations brought penalties. It wasn’t until 2023 that a small change came: women players were allowed to wear non-white undershorts, easing pressure around competing while menstruating. This came after years of players speaking out about the discomfort and anxiety caused by the rule.

Many players have pushed back over the years. Andre Agassi famously boycotted Wimbledon from 1988 to 1990, calling the dress code “stuffy.” Anna Kournikova got into trouble in 2002 for wearing black shorts in practice and had to borrow white ones. Even the eight-time champion Roger Federer said in 2015, “I love Wimbledon, but they’ve gone too far now.”

But King’s critique goes beyond looks. She sees missed commercial and fan engagement chances. “I’d have merch with their names on the back so they’d make money, the tournament makes money, everybody makes money,” she said. She pointed to sports like cricket’s Ashes and rugby’s Six Nations, where names and numbers on jerseys boost visibility and revenue—models she thinks Wimbledon could follow. King also highlights the outdated roots of the dress code in Victorian propriety and recalls her own struggles: “My generation…we always worried because we wore all white…We’re entertainers. We’re bringing it to the people.”

Meanwhile, exceptions do happen, like in 2024 when Novak Djokovic wore a grey knee brace under his white kit without penalty. With Wimbledon now entering its second week, the surprises from Centre Court promise to keep fans glued to the action. Catch all the latest on our minute-by-minute Live Blog!