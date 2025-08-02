Boxing Fight Tonight: Oscar Duarte, Jojo Diaz, Prograis, and Others Date, Time, Venue, Undercard, and Livestream Details

After a rollicking July, headlined by the likes of Manny Pacquiao, Jesse Rodriguez, and Oleksandr Usyk, boxing now finds itself in relatively calmer waters. August may not boast marquee names. But consider it the calm before the storm: September is packed with mega showdowns. Still, that doesn’t mean this month is short on action. In fact, within a matter of hours, two cards from opposite ends of the United States promise the kind of excitement that rivals, if not surpasses, a major event.

From east to west, the night kicks off with Oscar Duarte vs. Kenneth Sims Jr. headlining the first card. The co-main event features a compelling clash between Regis Prograis and JoJo Diaz. Meanwhile, on the Pacific side, former title challenger Gabriel Rosado makes his light heavyweight debut against Crispulo Javier Andino. In many ways, it’s a night of comebacks. Duarte, still rebounding from his loss to Ryan Garcia two years ago, continues inching toward a potential title shot. Prograis, on the heels of two straight defeats, is looking to piece his career back together. And Rosado returns to the ring after a two-year hiatus, seeking one more run. For fans tracking these storylines, tonight offers real insight into the futures of a few familiar names. Stay tuned.

What time will the Duarte vs. Simms Jr. and Rosado vs. Andino fights start? Date and venue

Both events are scheduled for Saturday, August 2. The Golden Boy show, headlined by Oscar Duarte vs. Kenneth Sims Jr., will take place at Credit Union 1 Arena at the University of Illinois in Chicago. This multi-purpose venue, which seats over 9,000 fans, also serves as home to the indoor football team, the Chicago Eagles. Roughly 2,000 miles away on the West Coast, Gabriel Rosado vs. Javier Andino, billed as ‘Boxfest 74,‘ will unfold at Thunder Studios in Long Beach, California. Known primarily as a video and television production facility, the studio also features a 1,000-seat arena that will host the night’s action.

Since the two events are happening on opposite coasts, their start times vary slightly. The Duarte vs. Sims Jr. card will kick off at 8 p.m. Eastern Time (ET), which corresponds to 5 p.m. Pacific Time (PT) and 1 a.m. British Summer Time (BST) on Sunday, August 3. Depending on how long the undercard lasts, main event ring walks are expected around 10:30 p.m. ET (7:30 p.m. PT or 3:30 a.m. BST). Meanwhile, the Rosado vs. Andino show is set to begin slightly earlier, at 7 p.m. ET (4 p.m. PT or 12 a.m. BST, Sunday, August 3).

Here’s a clear breakdown of the event timings for both fights, converted to key international time zones with corresponding local dates.

Saturday, August 2 Location Duarte vs. Simms Jr. Rosado vs. Andino New York (ET) 8:00 PM 7:00 PM Los Angeles (PT) 5:00 PM 4:00 PM Mexico City (CT) 7:00 PM 6:00 PM

Sunday, August 3 Location Duarte vs. Simms Jr. Rosado vs. Andino Paris (CEST) 2:00 AM 1:00 AM Dubai (GST) 4:00 AM 3:00 AM Mumbai (IST) 5:30 AM 4:30 AM Tokyo (JST) 9:00 AM 8:00 AM Sydney (AEST) 10:00 AM 9:00 AM

Duarte vs. Simms Jr. and Rosado vs. Andino undercard

Needless to say, the spotlight will be on the main events. But that doesn’t mean the undercards will be dull or forgettable. Far from it. Both fight cards boast high-energy matchups across multiple weight divisions. For your convenience, we’ve compiled key details from the preliminary bouts scheduled in Chicago and Long Beach.

Duarte vs. Simms Jr. Rosado vs. Andino Heavyweight Joshua Edwards (3-0-0) vs. Cayman Audie (4-1-0); 6 rounds – Cruiserweight Tristan Kalkreuth (15-1-0) vs. Devonte Williams (13-2-0; 10 rounds – Light Heavyweight Yair Benjamin Gallardo-Lozano (9-0-0) vs. Quinton Rankin (21-9-2); 8 rounds Gabriel Rosado (26-17-1) vs. Crispulo Javier Andino (26-17-1); 8 rounds Dominic Mathew Barry (6-0-1) vs. Luis Angel Villalpando (2-1-0); 6 rounds Middleweight – Carjon Roberts (1-0-0) vs. Corey Stewart (0-2-0); 4 rounds Welterweight – – Lightweight Oscar Duarte Jurado (29-2-1) vs. Kenneth Simms Jr. (22-2-1); 12 rounds (Super) Jaime Cuesta (10-1-0) vs. Bryan Mercado (11-7-1); 8 rounds Regis Prograis (29-3-0) vs. Joseph Pedroza Diaz Jr. (34-7-1); 10 rounds (Super) Stephanie Simon (3-0-0) vs. Marisa Joana Portillo (21-21-0); 6 rounds (2 minutes) Mehki Phillips (6-0-0) vs. Joseph Ricardo Cruz Brown (12-14-0); 6 rounds Niguy Simms (1-1-1) vs. Juan Alvarez (1-1-0); 4 rounds Featherweight – Nathan Devon Rodriguez (19-0-0) vs. Alexandra Espinoza (23-7-3); 23-7-3); 8 rounds Bantamweight Gael Cabrera (8-0-0) vs. Richard Reyes Diaz (3-0-1); 8 rounds Jerwin Ancajas (36-4-2) vs. Ruben Dario Casero (13-4-0); 8 rounds

How to watch Duarte vs. Simms Jr. and Rosado vs. Andino? Tickets and streaming

The Oscar Duarte vs. Kenneth Simms Jr. event will stream live on DAZN. It is available in over 200 countries worldwide. Subscription options include the Annual Super Saver plan, priced at £119.99 or $224.99 for 12 months. There’s also a standard monthly plan at £14.99 or $19.99, and a Monthly Flexible Pass of £24.99 or $29.99, which can be canceled anytime. As per available information, the Gabriel Rosado vs. Javier Andino fight will also be available to stream live on DAZN.

While availability isn’t guaranteed, portals like ‘Ticketmaster‘ still list a limited number of seats for the Duarte vs. Simms Jr. event. Currently, they range from $39 for upper-tier spots to $127 for seats near ringside. As for the Rosado vs. Andino fight, MarvNation (the event’s promoter) lists tickets priced between $80 and $255.

Fans should verify ticket availability before making any purchases.

An exciting night of boxing is set to unfold. Can Oscar Duarte take a definitive step toward a title shot? Will veterans like Regis Prograis and Gabriel Rosado, who have been putting in serious work at Freddie Roach’s Wild Card Gym, turn back the clock on their careers? Plenty of questions will be answered tonight.

