“A Floyd Mayweather Gift” – Shakur Stevenson’s Win Over Zepeda Stuns Shawn Porter and Boxing World

With an emphatic win, Shakur Stevenson continues his reign in the lightweight division. At the ‘Ring III,‘ the Newark-born Olympian defeated William Zepeda unanimously. While many question the wide margin on the scorecards, the fight revealed a few things. First, both Stevenson and Zepeda have gained a fresh wave of followers to their fanbases. Second, and more significantly, Stevenson can hurt badly.

Thus far a narrative had Stevenson as primarily a defensive boxer who lacked the power to daze opponents. But tonight’s title defense seems to have effected a seismic change in the popular view. And to that end, Shakur Stevenson’s stellar performance has even attracted comparisons with a prime Floyd Mayweather! Including former champion Shawn Porter and Claressa Shields, several well-known names took to keypads and congratulated the lightweight champion.

The social media is abuzz with Stevenson’s latest exploit. Especially, concerns were widespread after reports following his win over Josh Padley in February revealed Stevenson suffered from hand injuries. But tonight, putting all the concerns behind, the world champion confirmed why he’s a class apart.

For the record, William Zepeda fought the way he usually fights. Charging head-on, he tried to bully Shakur Stevenson with his punches. But the three-division champion came prepared. Delivering a boxing clinic, he left Zepeda high and dry when his body shots proved ineffectual.

Then, to everyone’s utter surprise, he would swing to throw a powerful left to Zepeda’s face, wobbling him a couple of times. Undeniably, Zepeda had his moments. But he failed to capitalize on his high punch volume. And with that another myth is busted – Zepeda is not really a power hitter, as many assume.

To most, Shakur Stevenson’s performance was a throwback to the last decade, when Floyd Mayweather ruled the ring.

Shakur Stevenson and his controlled showing

The former world champion and boxing analyst had Stevenson leading in six rounds. The way the Newark native toyed around with Zepeda reminded him of Mayweather. “6-4 Shakur. This is what I was talking about. A Floyd Mayweather gift. Turning off everything your opponent does well. That’s what Shakur is doing.” Not many credit Mayweather for his counterpunching as they do for his defensive tactics.

Claressa Shields offered a sobering reminder for everyone. “Shut UP!!!! @ShakurStevenson can’t be fkd with!!!! He did that!!!!!! He shut all the critics up!!!!!” That’s bang on point. With Gervonta Davis wading through both professional and personal challenges, Stevenson has emerged as the most recognizable face at 135 pounds.

Popular boxing troll Ray Jackson shared his two cents. “Shakur putting on a boxing clinic right now reminds me of Floyd NGL,” he said. Clearly, Stevenson outboxed and dominated the iron-willed Mexican in almost every department.

For the next user, Shakur Stevenson’s masterclass made a compelling argument for a matchup against Gervonta Davis. “If Tank gets past Roach, and that’s a big if now, seeing he caught this new case, smh, they gotta make Tank vs. Shakur happen,” they said. However, given the problems he’s facing, it’s uncertain whether Tank can wriggle his way out to secure a career-defining clash with Stevenson.

Tevin Farmer is one of the few who understands what fighting William Zepeda is like. Over 24 close rounds, the Philadelphian walked the distance with Zepeda. And watching Shakur Stevenson control the fight left him awed. “Imagine me having to fight Tourette’s and fight Zepeda at the same time, lol. @ShakurStevenson did a hell of a job. Great win 🙏🏾. He’s good….”

Shakur Stevenson entered the fight as the favorite. But not many expected him to deliver a masterclass against a much-feared fighter.

Fans are now eager to see what Stevenson does next. His sights are set on a big fight with Tank Davis, but if that doesn’t materialize, Floyd Schofield seems to be the most likely alternative. The two have history, and it’s clear they’re not on the best of terms.

