“A Traitor to American Values”: Boxing Promoter Slams Federal Agents Over Death of Alex Pretti in Minneapolis Shooting

Days after a mother of three, Renee Nicole Good, was killed, the city of Minneapolis witnessed yet another incident involving federal agents when 37-year-old intensive-care nurse Alex Pretti was fatally wounded during a scuffle with ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) officials. With massive protests unfolding across cities in the United States, the deadly encounters have left lasting effects on the community.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The death of a U.S. citizen with no criminal record has shaken many. Even the world of sports finds itself looking for answers as developments with tragic outcomes unfold in the North Star State. From the boxing world, some of the strongest words came from promoter Lou DiBella.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lou DiBella responds to the Minneapolis shooting of Alex Pretti

Calling a person who hasn’t been shaken by the death of Alex Pretti a “traitor” and a “bad person,” DiBella, who in the past has promoted stalwarts like Regis Prograis, Jermain Taylor, and Bernard Hopkins, wrote, “Any American who is okay with what happened in Minneapolis yesterday, who is not sickened by this photo of Alex Pretti being executed, AFTER the legal gun he had holstered was already removed, is a traitor to American values and a bad person.”

According to him, the situation is so extreme it shouldn’t be treated like a regular political disagreement or discussion topic. The shooting was not justified or excusable. “It was an intentional, indefensible use of deadly force by a rogue, masked, unnamed government military force,” DiBella added. “Against an unthreatening American citizen who was doing nothing beyond exercising his Constitutional rights.”

He said that if someone is untroubled by what happened—”by an apparent unjust killing of a citizen”—then they should question their own values and humanity.

ADVERTISEMENT

The sporting world has already seen a wave of tributes and comments after the shooting of Alex Pretti.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

The sports community responds after the Pretti shooting

The Minnesota-based basketball team, the Timberwolves, had held a minute of silence for Renee Nicole Good days before. They were forced to follow the same ritual once again for Pretti. Their coach, Chris Finch, became emotional while discussing the shooting in Minneapolis. He spoke for his entire team and acknowledged the fear and pain felt by many in the community.

The emotional weight of the situation was significant enough that it led to the postponement of a Timberwolves game.

ADVERTISEMENT

Even their rival Golden State Warriors and their coach, Steve Kerr, joined the Timberwolves as the community dealt with the aftermath of the shooting. “Their group was suffering. The vibe in the stands, it was one of the most bizarre, sad games I’ve ever been a part of. You could feel the somber atmosphere. Their team, you could tell they were struggling with everything that’s been going on and what the city has been through,” Kerr said after the 111-85 victory on Sunday.

Reportedly, the NBA Players Association has publicly aligned itself with protesters’ expressions of grief and calls for justice. Several former players, including Timberwolves standout Karl-Anthony Towns, meanwhile, took to social media to pay tribute. Echoing Lou DiBella’s sentiments, Towns wrote, “This moment demands that we reflect honestly on what our values truly are.”