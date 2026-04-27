Adin Ross Warned About NSAC’s Strict Rules as He Eyes Vegas Event

Adin Ross believes he is ready for Las Vegas. The confidence to stage a boxing event in the fight capital of the world, especially after the huge uproar his last event caused, adds further intrigue. Perhaps Ross should pay heed to a stark reminder about staging a card in Vegas.

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“The Nevada State Athletic Commission treats every fight like a real fight: strict medicals, legit licensing, and no mismatches,” Chase De Moor wrote. “If it doesn’t look safe on paper, it’s not happening. That’s why it’s one of the hardest places to get sanctioned. Good luck with that.”

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His comments followed a post from IFN TV featuring a video message from Ross, uploaded on his event promotion Brand Risk’s Instagram account.

“I’ll just tell you it’s 100% gonna be in Las Vegas,” Ross stated. “Brand Risk, we have a date. We’re just waiting for a couple things. Dude, it’s so f**king; I’m gonna be honest, bro.”

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“We’re looking so good here. We are looking so f**king good. I’ll just tell you it’s 100% gonna be in Las Vegas. That’s all I’m gonna say. You can put your guy out, whatever. Vegas, let’s f**king go.”

While the announcement has generated excitement, Ross’s remarks, and De Moor’s caution, point to a bigger question. What led De Moor, who now holds a championship at Crossover Promotions’ MisFits Boxing, to call out Nevada’s strict regulations?

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The answer lies in what unfolded at Brand Risk’s most recent event in Miami, Florida.

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Adin Ross vs. Blueface: The chaos that sparked De Moor’s warning

Billed as “Brandrisk Promotions 13,” the show, staged at Brand Risk Warehouse, featured 11 bouts in total. Rapper Blueface headlined alongside Dunga “Chibu” Uzochi.

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The event, known for pitting rival internet personalities and controversial figures against each other, followed its usual script until the closing moments.

Fighting in the main event, Jonathan Porter, aka Blueface, suffered a defeat to Chibu. The result quickly came under fire, with Blueface suggesting it was influenced.

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During the post-fight interview, Ross asked if he would fight at Brand Risk again.

“Hey, you know damn well you are not going to lose your own money on your own fight card,” Blueface replied. “I definitely would not score that as their decision. I would give it four to two. But hey, shout out to Brand Risk.”

Ross, however, pressed him on whether he would want a rematch with Chibu or face another opponent. This time, Blueface’s response caught him off guard.

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“I probably will not get back on Brand Risk because you are tampering with the bets,” he stated.

A few days later, the issue escalated into a heated online exchange, with Ross claiming the rapper failed to honor the Brand Risk contract. As a result, they plan to fine him a six-figure amount and hold his payout for the Chibu fight.

The streamer argued they would penalize Blueface for not wearing the brand patch on his shorts and for speaking publicly about fight payouts, both of which were contractual obligations.

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“There’s actual contractual obligations that he didn’t follow, so he breached,” said Ross on his live stream. “He was supposed to wear a rain patch on his shorts; he didn’t, and he’s going to have to pay $100,000 for that. But he breached another confidentiality, like he can’t speak about anything, money, how much he got paid, or whatnot, and we asked him to retract his statements, and he didn’t.”

“We gave him some time; we didn’t want to do it, and now we’re going to do it,” he added. “Every fighter got paid after breakers. Every fighter. Everybody’s paid, except them. Why? Because you can’t go around saying that sh*t’s rigged, and you can’t not wear a rain patch on your shorts when you contractually sign an obligation.”

In response, Blueface pushed back, saying he never spoke about money and that he was never contracted to wear a patch.

Against that backdrop, De Moor’s warning about Nevada’s strict oversight carries added weight. If Ross moves forward with plans in Las Vegas, avoiding similar issues won’t just help It may be necessary.