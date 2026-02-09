Adrien Broner Clears Stance After Floyd Mayweather Helps Al Haymon Avoid Public Embarrassment Amid $340M Showtime Lawsuit

If Floyd Mayweather was looking for affirmation, he needed not look any further. Closer to home, his action, in which he reportedly went a bit easy on Al Haymon, who is referenced in the dispute surrounding his $340 million lawsuit against Showtime Networks and its then-president Stephen Espinoza, appears to echo with on-and-off friend Adrien Broner.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The former world champion, who has been going through a rough phase that saw both his personal and professional lives decline, is well known for his complicated relationship with the PBC boss, which once erupted into a public outburst a few years ago. Yet, despite their volatile professional terms, Adrien Broner seems clear as far as Haymon’s dealings with money are concerned.

ADVERTISEMENT

Adrien Broner speaks out on Al Haymon as the Floyd Mayweather-Showtime case looms

Broner’s stance comes in the wake of the legal action initiated by Floyd Mayweather that has stunned the boxing community. Reportedly, Mayweather is suing over what he claims is massive financial fraud involving his former advisor and Showtime executives, saying he’s owed at least $340 million. Notably, Al Haymon himself is not named as a defendant.

ADVERTISEMENT

Against that backdrop, Broner posted on social media, saying, “I would never take legal action against Al Haymon.” He argued that while some critics may slam him for being “dumb” or “brainwashed,” he is not a disloyal person. What stands out from Broner is how Haymon helped him during dire financial situations.

He added, “I know he did things for me that nobody would do, and if I’m owed any money, oh well, man, he kept me satisfied. I will never spin the block for retaliation; it is what it is. See y’all soon….” Those comments followed a similar report shared by veteran journalist Dan Rafael.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

While sharing legal documents from Mayweather’s case, Rafael, though he could not confirm it, also pointed out that based on information he received from sources, Mayweather seems to have reached a private settlement with Al Haymon.

ADVERTISEMENT

Getting back to Broner, his words reflect his own complicated history with Haymon, much like Mayweather, who once mentored him.

More details emerge on the Mayweather–Haymon situation

ADVERTISEMENT

For much of his career, Broner spoke of Haymon as a mentor and “big brother” who looked out for him financially and professionally. Yet that history contrasts sharply with their public fallout in 2022, when Broner said that Haymon, who was promoting him at the time, and Stephen Espinoza, who headed Showtime, were “bulls**itting.”

Later that year, Broner parted ways with PBC and joined BLK before switching to Don King in 2023, which led him to face Bill Hutchinson in Miami and later Blair Cobbs, in which he suffered his fifth career loss. Broner has yet to return to the ring, and his career status remains uncertain.

ADVERTISEMENT

On the Mayweather-Showtime front, long-time Haymon critic Rick Glaser has also suggested that Mayweather may not be suing the PBC. Speaking on the TRU SCHOOL SPORTS podcast, the veteran matchmaker, known for his scathing X posts about Haymon and PBC, said, “He’s (Floyd) not suing Al Haymon because Al Haymon already settled out of court…he’s suing Showtime and Steven Espinoza.”

The most likely reason behind the move, he speculated, is that Haymon agreed to help Mayweather’s case against Showtime as part of that settlement. “But but I’m sure the part of the deal was that Haymon had to testify against Stephen Espinoza and Showtime. I’m sure of it. You know, you don’t make settlements like that without that,” Glaser said.

Taken together, Broner’s public backing of Haymon adds another data point for the PBC boss. Fans will now wait to see how Mayweather’s legal fight unfolds.