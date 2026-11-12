Adrien Broner Leaves LA Concert in Wheelchair as $100K Bag Goes Missing

Confidence in Adrien Broner making a boxing comeback and winning a championship in the fifth weight class must have ebbed following the recent incidents that unfolded in a Los Angeles concert venue last week.

ADVERTISEMENT

“⚠️ Former boxer Adrien Broner had to be carried down a flight of stairs and placed into a wheelchair at a concert last night … after he was seemingly unresponsive,” read the post from TMZ.

ADVERTISEMENT

The comments follow events that took place at rapper Skilla Baby’s concert at The Belasco in Los Angeles on November 7.

Footage from rapper Blueface’s livestream showed Broner sitting on a couch backstage. He looked visibly unwell. Given his condition, Blueface and a few associates tried helping Broner leave the venue. However, the former champion found it difficult to move. Finally, the emergency medical team arrived and took away Broner in a wheelchair.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the TMZ report, while Broner was “allegedly heavily intoxicated,” he wasn’t really hospitalized.

“A source familiar with the situation tells TMZ … Broner’s condition was brought on by excessive drinking during Saturday night’s concert,” the report read. “A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Fire Department tells TMZ … they were dispatched for a medical call at 9:56 PM and dispatched multiple apparatus to the scene.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We’re told crews were only on scene for 9 minutes, and department records show no ambulance transport. Our source confirms Broner was never taken to the hospital … but we’re told he’s doing okay now.”

USA Today via Reuters Boxing: Broner vs Vargas, Apr 21, 2018 Brooklyn, NY, USA Adrien Broner Blue Gloves enters the ring for the fight against Jessie Vargas Red Gloves at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports , 21.04.2018 22:21:22, 10800240, Boxing, Barclays Center, Adrien Broner, Jessie Vargas PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xDennisxSchneidlerx 10800240

Meanwhile, the situation took an awkward turn after reports emerged that a bag Broner carried, allegedly holding around $100,000 in cash and jewelry, had been taken. The incident sparked rumors and online accusations, which reportedly pointed towards people from Blueface’s entourage. The rapper, however, denied the rumors.

ADVERTISEMENT

It may not be the first time the former champion has faced such a situation.

ADVERTISEMENT

In August 2026, Broner was taken to a hospital during a livestream alongside DeenTheGreat. The incident triggered widespread concerns over the former champion’s health.

Adrien Broner’s Struggle to Reclaim His Former Glory

It’s been over two years since Broner stepped inside the ring. On June 7, 2024, he dropped a decision against Blair Cobbs in Hollywood, Florida.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fighting since 2008, Broner conquered four different weight classes. However, since the 2013 loss to Marcos Maidana, his career took a downturn. Marred by defeats and extended periods of inactivity, Broner’s career struggled to regain its earlier momentum.

At age 37, he still hopes to make a boxing comeback and become a five-division champion. A few months ago, he reignited talks of an exhibition fight against Floyd Mayweather.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, Broner’s lifestyle choices continue to pose a significant challenge to his boxing dreams.

Opening a new chapter, Broner started streaming regularly on Kick in May 2026, taking Deen The Great’s support to launch his content. Two months later, Broner and the influencer-turned-boxer kicked off a 45-day “Locked-In-A-Thon” fitness and comeback streaming challenge.

However, trouble soon followed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reports of heavy alcohol consumption and erratic behavior during live broadcasts put Broner under heavy scrutiny, triggering widespread concerns among fellow boxers and fans.

“I actually spoke to him the other day, actually, man,” former champion Andre Berto said during an interview. “I think for us, we’re happy to see him back up and in the light, but, like I spoke to him as well, I told him, ‘You got to get a grip of it because he can easily put himself in a very compromising position.'”

“If you see some of these streams, they’re putting him around a lot of alcohol, which is a strong vice of his. They are putting him around a lot of women; that could really, really put him in a bad place. But for them, the people that

are streaming; they just want the entertainment. I believe that he is having fun with what he’s doing, but he needs to get a grip on what’s going on and see the big picture of it all.”

Worried by Broner’s condition, Ryan Garcia also offered to help.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Sad to see, AB, if you see this, call me,” he wrote on X. “Let’s get you situated. No need to keep drinking. Let’s be better. Not judging, let’s lock in.”

Following the latest incident, DeenTheGreat called out Broner.

“AB got to stop drinking and stop putting himself in them positions,” he stated.