Adrien Broner Stays Firm on $200M Callout to Floyd Mayweather Amid Personal Struggles

Come June 7, it will be two years since Adrien Broner stepped into a boxing ring. Amid a wave of professional and personal challenges that continue to surround him, the former 4-division champion hasn’t lost any hope, though. Aiming to earn a Kick badge through streamer DeenTheGreat’s livestream, Broner appears to believe he needs one major break. But for that, he requires Floyd Mayweather Jr.’s nod.

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Years after he floated a $200 fight with the boxing legend, under whose promotions he fought twice, including the Manny Pacquiao fight, Adrien Broner believes a matchup will likely put him on a path toward financial recovery.

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“All I’m saying is this. I know you (Floyd) ain’t want to fight me then, but it’s good to fight me now,” Broner told rapper Blueface. “I’m back on top of yours. Yeah. My name ringing more than yours, too, in the media. I know you got more followers than me. Come on. Let’s get this money. Hey, 100 million a piece. Let’s do an exhibition.”

Adrien Broner‘s newfound confidence comes from the buzz generated by his appearance on DeenTheGreat’s Kick stream. While the streamer brought the former champion to the streaming world, helping him establish a growing online presence, the livestream has also generated traction because of controversies surrounding the duo’s antics, including heated arguments over alleged unpaid Kick payouts.

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Despite those setbacks, the duo appear to continue working together, putting out videos that keep drawing attention.

Imago LOS ANGELES, CA – DECEMBER 21: Floyd Mayweather looks on before a NBA, Basketball Herren, USA game between the Charlotte Hornets and the Los Angeles Clippers on December 21, 2022 at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, CA. Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire NBA: DEC 21 Hornets at Clippers Icon221221058

So it’s likely the experience boosted Broner’s confidence, as he recently claimed that he has nothing left in his account and is earning a little through Instagram promotions. Adding to that, his own personal struggles both in and out of the ring.

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He attributes his inactivity and lack of motivation to the loss of his long-time trainer and father figure Mike Stafford. While he appears to have lost most of his money through lavish spending, Broner also remains burdened by the demands of providing for his family, including paying $17,000 per month in child support per month for his ten children. Adding to that, he faces a string of lawsuits as well.

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With the Kick stream, however, he remains optimistic about becoming a millionaire again. “I say in the next months I’ll be a millionaire again, off Kick, 100%. If I keep grinding the way I’m grinding and pushing the way I’m pushing every day, in the next 6 months I will be back a millionaire,” he said.

And with that optimism comes the hope of reviving his fighting career. That’s where Floyd Mayweather enters the picture. Broner believes he can still call out Mayweather, who is himself dealing with a string of lawsuits and reported financial distress.

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Adrien Broner’s biggest gamble: A Floyd Mayweather fight

While the undefeated former world champion announced his comeback to professional boxing in February, the months since then have also been marked by legal disputes involving business partners. But despite those challenges, Mayweather is still pushing ahead with his boxing plans with an exhibition bout against Greek kickboxer Mike Zambidis scheduled for late this month before the much-anticipated rematch with Manny Pacquiao in September.

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So Broner likely sees an opportunity that could also benefit Mayweather by setting up a fight against a former 4-division champion, who still commands attention, even beyond boxing.

It is also not an entirely new suggestion. Broner first floated the idea four years ago. During an interview on Cigar Talk, he proposed a fight after Mayweather came off his third exhibition fight following retirement.

“If I were Floyd, I’d know I’d never have to fight again,” he said. “That exhibition, me being his little brother, would give us a lot. Hey, little brother (Mayweather), we’re going 10 rounds, and we’re both going to generate over $100 million for that. We’ll never have to box again.”

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Then a few months later, speaking on the Round Da Way podcast, he argued that despite Mayweather earning $10 to $20 million for exhibition fights two or three times a year, a fight between them could create a much larger financial windfall, with both making $100 million each.

Against that backdrop, and considering Broner appeared inebriated while speaking with Blueface, it’s too early to determine how serious he was. More significantly, how much attention Mayweather is willing to pay to the idea remains an altogether different matter.