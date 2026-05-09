After Conor Benn, Shakur Stevenson Finalizing Deal With Dana White’s Zuffa Boxing: Report

“Not that I know of. But they are going to give me 60 million. Call my phone. I’m ready.” Shakur Stevenson told Shannon Sharpe on the Nightcap Podcast while reflecting on the rumored Zuffa deal.

Two months later, those rumors are starting to look legitimate. Reports indicate Stevenson is on the verge of an agreement with Dana White‘s boxing promotion, potentially joining Conor Benn and Jai Opetaia.

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“Reporting here: 140-pound titleholder Shakur Stevenson is finalizing a deal with Zuffa Boxing,” Chris Mannix’s X-post read. Stevenson set to join Conor Benn as the most high-profile names in the Zuffa stable.”

The veteran boxing journalist added that more details are expected soon. Still, if it becomes official, Zuffa would have a lineup that includes former titleholders and top contenders.

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Currently, Conor Benn, the WBC’s number one welterweight contender and the frontrunner for a fight against Ryan Garcia, remains Zuffa’s biggest name.

Early in January, before Benn joined, Zuffa signaled its ambitions by pulling then-cruiserweight champion Jai Opetaia from Matchroom Boxing.

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Last month, then-IBF 140-pound champion Richardson Hitchins and super middleweight contender Edgar Berlanga signed deals with White’s promotion, further strengthening the company’s growing roster.

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Now, Shakur Stevenson appears to be the latest addition.

Stevenson became a free agent after parting ways with Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom following the Josh Padley fight last year. His title defense against William Zepeda later took place under Lou DiBella’s banner.

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The bigger question, however, is what the move means for his future.

What’s at stake for Shakur Stevenson in a potential Zuffa move?

On January 31 this year, the Olympic silver medalist joined the exclusive four-division club after picking apart Teofimo Lopez at Madison Square Garden.

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Ever since then, the new WBO and Ring light welterweight champion has remained at the center of matchup discussions.

To that end, he received an open callout from Ryan Garcia. Later, WBC welterweight titlist Devin Haney also entered the conversation. But the weight difference and Stevenson’s insistence on a rehydration clause stalled those discussions.

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Stevenson also appeared interested in a matchup against IBF 135-pound titleholder Raymond Muratalla.

Still, given how things are unfolding, his reported deal with Zuffa could ultimately point toward a matchup against Conor Benn.

Tension between the two has been building for months.

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Last year, days after he defeated William Zepeda, Stevenson traded words with the Englishman on Ariel Helwani’s show.

They came face-to-face months later after Stevenson defeated Lopez. Post-fight, Stevenson, like Garcia weeks later, called out Benn, who was present in the arena.

“Hold up. It’s a fight in here right now,” he said when Chris Mannix asked about his next move. “And he motivated me tonight, too. Where’s Conor Benn? Hey Conor Benn, we could get it banging, boy. We could get it banging, boy.”

Still, Stevenson made it clear the fight would come with conditions.

“I want that same rehydration clause that you put on Eubank Jr., and I want to fight,” he said.

Nevertheless, following Stevenson’s challenge, Benn joined him in the ring, saying he’s “too small” for him. However, as the exchange intensified, the English welterweight called on Turki Alalshikh to get the fight rolling.

Benn has already inked a multi-fight deal with Zuffa after his reported $15 million one-fight offer expired, making a matchup against Stevenson the most logical move.

Still, major questions remain. If Stevenson settles with Zuffa, then what happens to his current titles? Will he vacate those like Hitchins did? Moreover, even if the fight against Benn materializes, does Stevenson risk putting his championship ambitions on hold for a massive payday?

The answers should become clearer in the coming weeks.