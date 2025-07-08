After Painful Loss, Conor Benn Promises Major Shift for Eubank Jr. Showdown

A week after Canelo and Bud Crawford settle their undisputed debate, on September 20, Conor Benn and Chris Eubank Jr. will step into the ring to resolve a long-standing rivalry. The sons of legends Nigel Benn and Chris Eubank Sr. have carried forward a generational feud that traces back over three decades. Despite early setbacks, most notably Benn’s doping scandal, the much-anticipated bout finally materialized on April 26.

Their clash captured the imagination of boxing fans around the world. Inside a packed Hotspur Stadium, Benn and Eubank Jr. delivered a spectacle that kept audiences riveted from the first bell to the last. The fight was a high-octane display of grit and skill. Neither showed an ounce of mercy. But, as in all fights, there had to be a winner.

In their first meeting, Eubank Jr. emerged victorious. Capitalizing on his size and experience, he outmaneuvered Benn, who had moved up in weight for the showdown. The outcome left Conor Benn visibly distraught. He wore his disappointment on his sleeve. In the post-fight presser he stated, “I need to do better.” And since that night, he appears to have adopted a renewed mindset, a strategic shift ahead of the anticipated rematch.

Conor Benn was at the British Grand Prix. Speaking with Sky Sports, he unveiled plans for the rematch, potentially set for London. “I’m going to go in there and steam straight into him. Same as the first one, less emotional, shall we say. Less heart, more brains, you know?” Benn said.

In the original encounter, Benn gave everything he had. His aggression in the early rounds pushed Eubank Jr. onto the defensive. However, as the fight wore on, Eubank Jr.’s physical advantages and pedigree began to surface. His calculated responses gradually turned the tide, leading to a clear-cut unanimous decision in his favor.

Speaking to DAZN, he described the first bout as an experience that taught him valuable lessons — ones he intends to apply in their upcoming rematch. “I’m always ready. I want to correct my wrongs. It was experience gained and lessons learned, and I plan on adapting everything to get the W. It was one hell of a fight, and I’ve no doubt September 20 will be even better,” he claimed.

And his growth hasn’t gone unnoticed. Some in the boxing world believe that a more seasoned Conor Benn could very well reverse the outcome when the two meet again.

Conor Benn holds the tools to take down Chris Eubank Jr.

Fellow British boxer Hamzah Sheeraz is currently in New York and preparing for his own test at super middleweight against the powerful Edgar Berlanga on the ‘Ring III‘ card. Sheeraz expressed confidence in Benn’s ability to turn the tables.

He argued that Eubank Jr.’s age and prior struggles with weight cutting might catch up to him in the rematch. “His body wouldn’t have recovered from what happened to him the last time in terms of the weight cut, and that fight as well,” he told The Stomping Ground before adding, “It took a lot out of him. Took a lot out of both of them, but I feel like Conor Benn will probably get the stoppage this time.”

With that in mind, Benn may be wise to pace himself, lean on his improved technique, and wait for the right opportunities to strike. Having already seen Eubank Jr.’s full arsenal, he now has a better understanding of what to expect. And how to counter it.

Will Conor Benn’s evolved strategy be enough to overcome the man who handed him his most painful defeat?