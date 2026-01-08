Agit Kabayel vs. Damian Knyba Stats Comparison and Prediction: Record, Age, Height, Reach, Weight, Knockout Ratio, and Rankings

After a two-year absence that included a stint fighting in Saudi Arabia, Agit Kabayel returns to Germany to headline an event billed as The Homecoming. Live-streamed on DAZN, the Top Rank-Queensberry card takes place at Oberhausen’s Rudolf Weber Arena, with Kabayel facing Poland’s Damian Knyba in the main event. For Kabayel, the interim WBC title defense represents a defining opportunity in his career.

A victory would move Kabayel directly into contention for the world title currently held by Oleksandr Usyk. With the heavyweight division in flux, and Tyson Fury reportedly returning from retirement, a win over Damien Knyba could significantly elevate Kabayel’s standing. The matchup was finalized on short notice after Agit Kabayel‘s fight with his originally scheduled opponent, Nelson Hysa, failed to materialize. The question now is whether the 29-year-old Knyba, a Polish native now based in the United States, can disrupt Kabayel’s momentum.

Predicting Agit Kabayel vs. Damian Knyba: Who has better stats and a record?

The heavyweight fight presents a clear contrast in style and experience. Active since 2011, the 33-year-old Kabayel spent much of his early career outside the spotlight before capturing the European title in 2017. He has since added several regional belts and claimed the interim WBC title last year. Unbeaten, Kabayel owns a nearly 70% knockout rate, placing him among the division’s more consistent finishers.

Knyba turned professional a decade after Kabayel and has also maintained an unblemished record. Nearly 65% of his 17 victories have come inside the distance, though his résumé has been built largely against modest opposition.

Agit Kabayel vs. Damian Knyba: Height, weight, reach comparison, and more

Few heavyweights are taller than Knyba, who stands 6 feet 7 inches (201 centimeters) and owns an imposing 86-inch (218-centimeter) reach—longer even than Tyson Fury’s. Kabayel measures 6 feet 3 inches (191 centimeters), giving Knyba a four-inch height advantage.

When Kabayel faced Zhilei Zhang 11 months ago, he weighed in at 241 pounds, more than 40 pounds lighter than the Chinese heavyweight. Knyba typically competes on the heavier end of the spectrum, tipping the scales at nearly 260 pounds in his October bout against Joey Dawejko.

Fight prediction

Oddsmakers and analysts have made Kabayel a clear favorite, assigning him an estimated 89–91% chance of victory. While Knyba remains unbeaten, his level of competition and overall experience fall short of Kabayel’s résumé.

Despite fighting only once in the past two years, Kabayel has faced, and defeated, top-tier opposition, including Zhilei Zhang, Frank Sanchez, and Arslanbek Makhmudov. An earlier win over Derek Chisora further strengthened his credentials. Those performances have firmly established him among the leading heavyweights in the division.

Power remains a central part of Kabayel’s approach. He hasn’t gone the distance since 2021. Knyba also boasts a high stoppage rate, but many of those finishes came against lesser-known opponents. Notably, this bout marks Knyba’s first scheduled 12-round contest—an area where Kabayel holds a clear edge.

A disciplined fighter, Kabayel emphasizes conditioning, movement, and body work rather than relying solely on size and strength. His performance against Zhang highlighted his ability to break opponents down with sustained body attacks and efficient footwork. Against Knyba, Kabayel will need to navigate the Pole’s reach advantage. Knyba uses a steady jab to control distance and set up his right hand. Despite his size, Knyba does not appear plodding.