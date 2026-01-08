Alfredo Santiago vs. Hendri Cedeno Stats Comparison and Prediction: Record, Age, Height, Reach, Weight, Knockout Ratio, and Rankings

One of the most intriguing bouts on the Subriel Matias-Dalton Smith card pits Alfredo Santiago against Hendri Cedeno. The bout closes the main card at New York’s Barclays Center on Friday night. Santiago brings world-level experience, while Cedeno enters with ambition and momentum.

With light welterweight champion Teofimo Lopez set for a pivotal bout later this month, Santiago vs. Cedeno carries added significance. Santiago currently sits second in the WBO’s top 15 rankings, while Cedeno is ranked tenth. With the new year underway, a win—or a loss—could reshape each fighter’s standing in a shifting division.

Predicting Alfredo Santiago vs. Hendri Cedeno: Who has better stats and a record?

The all-Dominican matchup pits a seasoned veteran against a relative newcomer. Nearly a decade into his career, the 31-year-old Santiago has logged 19 fights, suffering two losses—one to Devin Haney and another to Ricardo Nunez. Eight of his 17 wins have come by knockout, giving him a modest 47% finish rate.

Cedeno, meanwhile, turned pro four years ago, but an active schedule has helped him compile a 16-fight record. With 12 of those wins coming inside the distance, the unbeaten fighter from La Romana, Dominican Republic, owns an impressive 75% knockout rate.

Alfredo Santiago vs. Hendri Cedeno: Height, weight, reach comparison, and more

While reach measurements are unavailable, Santiago holds a slight height advantage. Standing 5 feet 11 inches (180 centimeters), he is roughly one inch taller than Cedeno, who measures 5 feet 10 inches (178 centimeters).

For his most recent bout against Javier Fortuna, Santiago weighed in at 139.75 pounds. Cedeno, meanwhile, tipped the scales at 139.5 pounds when he faced Idalberto Umara this past April.

Fight prediction

Surprisingly, Cedeno’s youth and unbeaten record have failed to sway public opinion. Most outlets favor Santiago to win. Even Cedeno’s move to Pennsylvania to improve his divisional prospects has done little to shift sentiment.

Part of the reason may be the exposure advantage Santiago enjoys. His resume includes a world-title challenge against Devin Haney and bouts against several notable opponents, experience that helps explain why he currently occupies second place in the WBO rankings.

For Cedeno, this represents a major opportunity to elevate his standing. “Being undefeated means something, but more important is proving I belong with the best in the world—and this fight is my opportunity to do that,” he said recently.

A cautious fighter who keeps a high guard, Santiago prefers to close distance behind a flurry of hooks. That approach, however, can leave him vulnerable to clinches, as seen in his bout against Pedro Campa. Against the heavy-handed Cedeno, he will need to avoid walking into the right hand. That power does not mean Cedeno is reckless; he works the body effectively before bringing his lead hook upstairs.

At the same time, stepping into Santiago’s range could leave Cedeno exposed, particularly to Santiago’s lunging hook. The bout is scheduled for ten rounds, with experience likely favoring Santiago, though Cedeno has the tools to spring an upset.