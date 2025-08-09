All We Know About Boxxer, BBC TV Deal After $48M Sky Sports Deal Ends

Two weeks ago, boxing made history in broadcasting. The sport severed its last remaining tie to linear viewing in the United States when the eight-year contract between Top Rank and ESPN ended with the New York show on July 26. About a month earlier, another significant promotion-broadcast deal also concluded. Across the pond, Ben Shalom‘s BOXXER and Sky Sports reached the final stage of their exclusive $48 million (£36million) contract, which had begun in 2021.

But despite these changes, the outlook isn’t as bleak as it might seem. Latest reports reveal that BOXXER has joined forces with none other than the powerful British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC), the symbol of fair reporting in the free world. The public service broadcaster had severed its ties with boxing twenty years ago. While a full update on the deal is yet to be released, the news has already sparked mixed reactions. For many, it is a commendable effort by BOXXER, which began operations barely seven years ago. Let’s take a closer look at the details.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

What you need to know about the BBC-Boxxer deal

Available information suggests the deal will bring Saturday night fights to primetime BBC TV and free-to-air (FTA) streaming via BBC iPlayer. Additionally, undercard bouts, features, and behind-the-scenes content will be available across BBC Sport’s digital platforms and BBC Sounds. With the first event expected by year-end, the deal is reported to be a multi-fight, multi-year exclusive agreement for free-to-air broadcasts. However, the financial terms have yet to be disclosed. Doubts linger over whether major pay-per-view fights, such as the Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Conor Benn rematch, will be available on the BBC.

AD

However, the public broadcaster’s extensive reach across the United Kingdom gives BOXXER a significant advantage in connecting with casual fans. For the BBC, it’s also a valuable opportunity to engage a new generation of boxing enthusiasts. Celebrating the partnership, the Director of BBC Sport, Alex Kay-Jelski, said, “Bringing professional boxing back to primetime BBC television, free-to-air, and to our extensive digital platforms is an exciting moment for us and for boxing fans. Boxing is a sport that we know deeply resonates with younger audiences and this deal with BOXXER enables us to showcase the next generation of British fighters – delivering top-tier national boxing moments to all audiences, wherever and however they want it.”

The BBC last aired a live boxing show in 2005, when Clinton Woods won the vacant light heavyweight title. Since then, most major fights have been broadcast on DAZN or Sky Sports.

Not ‘The Deal,’ but a solid step forward for boxing

Speaking about the partnership, Ben Shalom said, “Partnering with the BBC to deliver big-time British boxing on Saturday night TV is a historic moment. We’re proud to bring the most entertaining British fighters to the biggest possible audience. This huge platform will give our fights the exposure they deserve and help us take the sport to huge new audiences.” Noted boxing insider and matchmaker Rick Glaser also had words of praise for Ben Shalom and his promotion.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

For now, rival promoters have expressed measured optimism. Speaking with iFL TV, Eddie Hearn remarked, “I think it’s great for boxing.” The deal may not bring in big money. Yet it offers excellent exposure thanks to the BBC’s extensive free-to-air reach. Hearn also pointed out a few finer details of the agreement.

Four free-to-air shows a year will help raise fighters’ profiles. However, without significant rights fees, it will be challenging to meet top fighters’ financial expectations. Especially in today’s boxing market, with Riyadh Season offering huge purses, fighters may be less inclined to participate in BBC cards if the pay is lower. “So it’s very difficult in the industry and the world that we live in, especially at the moment with Riyadh Season, to pay the fighters the contractual money or the money they want without having significant rights fees,” Hearn said.

Still, the BBC deal is respectable and positive for the sport’s visibility. “But from a sport level, it’s really good because you know it’ll do decent numbers. It’s a good profile, and anytime a new broadcaster comes into the sport, it’s great for it,” he concluded.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Overall, a clear picture is yet to emerge. So, fans may have to wait until all the details are available.

What’s your take on the BOXXER-BBC deal?