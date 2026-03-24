Alycia Baumgardner Joins Fans in Anger as CSAC Reveals Hospitalized Boxer’s “Horrible” Fight Purse

While she prepares for the unified super featherweight title defense on the inaugural MVP-ESPN card, an incident outside the ring has left Alycia Baumgardner appalled. Details about the fight purse for 19-year-old Isis Sio, who has been hospitalized since her knockout loss to Jocelyn Camarillo, have left Baumgardner and several fans disgusted.

The reaction followed an update shared by Dan Rafael from the California State Athletic Commission (CSAC). Fighting on the main card of the Pro Box event in San Bernardino, California, Sio, a native of Dickinson, North Dakota, was placed in a medically induced coma after Camarillo stopped her in the first round. The latest reports indicate the teenage boxer has been making progress but remains under intensive care. As the boxing community continues to await encouraging news, her disclosed payout has renewed scrutiny on the risks fighters take and the financial realities they face.

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“According to California State Athletic Commission records,” wrote Rafael, “Sio’s purse for this fight was $4,000. Her opponent, Jocelyn Camarillo, made $4,500.”

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Rafael paired the update with an earlier post in which he shared a statement from Isis Sio’s family.

“At this time, Isis remains in ICU, but she is off the ventilator, and we are hopeful for her progression,” it read. “We are awaiting further updates from her medical team. She is currently under the care of three specialized medical divisions that are closely monitoring her condition. We sincerely appreciate the continued support, thoughts, and prayers during this time.”

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The purse figures quickly drew backlash, with critics questioning how fighters at the lower tiers of the sport are compensated. Rafael clarified that the purses were aligned with the scheduled rounds and that the event was not a marquee card.

Against that backdrop, here’s how Baumgardner and several fans responded.

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Alycia Baumgardner and fans speak out as fighter pay draws heat

The unified super featherweight champion needed only one word: “Horrible.” Her reaction reflects the stark contrast between the physical toll of the sport and the compensation at entry-level bouts. Considering Sio’s injury, hospitalization, recovery, and the uncertainty surrounding her future, the purse appears modest at best.

One user underscored the financial burden: “Man, that sucks. She will owe more than that when she’s out 😢.” Sio will receive the purse. But with mounting medical expenses, the total cost could exceed what she earned for the fight, potentially leaving her facing debt.

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Calls for broader support soon followed. “Elite boxers, international boxing organizations (WBC, IBF, WBO, what), and Pro Box should all financially fund her and support her,” one said. It would be great if that happened. Such actions would signal that governing bodies stand behind fighters in moments of crisis.

The discussion soon turned to other promotions. “This is what Zuffa means; the lowest UFC fighter makes more than this. The big, big money is for the stars. The UFC model is more balanced,” one wrote. That comparison carries context. The average pay for a new MMA fighter on the UFC roster ranges between $12,000 and $20,000. With sponsorships or performance bonuses, it can climb to $25,000 to $30,000 for a single fight. By comparison, depending on experience, scheduled rounds, and event scale, a boxer typically earns between $1,000 and $4,000 per fight.

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That difference underscores another fan’s blunt reaction: “You’re doing it for the love of the sport at that price point…”

While frustration over the purse is understandable, the immediate priority remains Sio’s health.

Her family confirmed she is off the ventilator, though she continues under intensive care. Further updates from her medical team will determine the next phase of her recovery.