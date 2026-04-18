Alycia Baumgardner vs. Bo Mi Re Shin Stats Comparison and Prediction: Record, Age, Height, Weight, Reach, Knockout Ratio, and Rankings

Four months after she defeated Leila Beaudoin, Alycia Baumgardner steps back into the ring for yet another title defense. This time she’s in a matchup that draws more attention than a routine defense would suggest. She fends off a challenge from South Korea’s Bo Mi Re Shin. While it may look straightforward at first glance, the placement of the bout gives it added significance for Baumgardner. It’s the first event staged by her promoter, Jake Paul’s MVP (Most Valuable Promotions), under its new partnership with ESPN.

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With the spotlight now shifting to Madison Square Garden, the stakes naturally rise. Headlining a historic venue like this adds another layer to the occasion. For Baumgardner, the equation is simple: deliver a statement win tonight. At the same time, the gravity of the moment also brings focus to the challenge in front of her. The 32-year-old Bo Mi Re Shin brings enough experience to ensure she cannot be treated as a routine opponent. So how is this fight likely to unfold? Here are the key details that could shape it.

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Who has better stats and record?

Before breaking down the matchup, the records show Re-Shin holds a slight edge in overall activity compared to her American rival. However, when it comes to depth and consistency, Baumgardner stands out more clearly.

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Active since 2016, the Seoul native has competed in 25 bouts, winning 19 of them, including knockouts. Of her remaining fights, 3 ended in defeat and 3 ended in a draw. In comparison, the 31-year-old Baumgardner has only 1 loss on her record. Out of her 17 wins, 7 have come by knockout, giving her a 41% knockout rate compared to Re Shin’s 53%.

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Alycia Baumgardner vs. Bo Mi Re Shin: Height, weight, reach comparison, and more

Physically, Baumgardner and Re Shin are evenly matched. Both stand at 5 feet 6 inches (168 centimeters). However, reach data, which could have provided insight into distance control and pace, is unavailable for both fighters.

On the scale, both successfully made weight ahead of fight night. The American came in at 129.8 pounds, while the South Korean was slightly lighter at 129.4 pounds.

Alycia Baumgardner vs. Bo Mi Re Shin: Style breakdown and fight prediction

With neither fighter holding a clear physical advantage, the fight is expected to come down to execution inside the ring. Stylistically, Baumgardner is an aggressive puncher-boxer who operates behind a high guard.

From that base, she builds combinations, where her right hand can change the course of a round quickly. Technically sharp, she controls center ring and disrupts rhythm through counterpunching and accurate shots to the head and body.

On the other side, Bo Mi Re Shin presents a similar level of aggression and durability. While she has suffered defeats, she has never been dropped, highlighting her toughness. She prefers to work on the inside, trading close-range shots and applying steady pressure with high-volume output.

Prediction

Re Shin went the distance with champion Caroline Dubois last year before losing by majority decision, showing she can handle elite-level pressure over a full fight. That result has added context to this matchup, especially with Baumgardner and Dubois both drawing attention in recent conversations around the division.

All things considered, this is still a difficult assignment for Re Shin. Baumgardner’s sharper output and experience at this level tilt the matchup in her favor. Expect her to come away with another win, likely by a clear decision if she controls the pace early.