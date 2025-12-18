Alycia Baumgardner vs. Leila Beaudoin Stats Comparison and Prediction: Record, Age, Height, Reach, Weight, Knockout Ratio, and Rankings

Leila Beaudoin finally has the opportunity she has been looking forward to. She missed it a month ago. Beaudoin and Alycia Baumgardner were scheduled to face off at the Jake Paul-Gervonta Davis exhibition last month. However, the fight fell through. Thankfully, the matchup remained intact, and the 29-year-old Canadian, the WBO international super featherweight champion, now has a chance to claim the American’s four belts.

However, her wait may ultimately prove futile. She faces a daunting challenge. Fighting outside her country for the third time, Leila Beaudoin now takes on one of the foremost names in contemporary women’s boxing. Inside or outside the ring, Alycia Baumgardner has weathered tough propositions that could have thrown many fighters off balance. Yet the 31-year-old American, who hails from her promoter Jake Paul’s home state of Ohio, stood her ground. Now fighting on the co-main event of the headline bout between Paul and Anthony Joshua, Baumgardner is eager to prove herself. She can no longer be ignored.

Predicting Alycia Baumgardner vs. Leila Beaudoin: Who has better stats and a record?

The records clearly outline the key difference between the challenger and the champion. With a career nearing a decade, Baumgardner, a national Golden Gloves silver medalist, has been through 18 professional bouts. Aside from a 2018 split-decision loss to rival Christina Linardatou, whom she later defeated in a rematch, Baumgardner has not suffered another defeat. One additional bout, last year’s title defense against Delfine Persoon, ended as a no contest.

Two years after Baumgardner entered the boxing scene, Riviere-du-Loup, Quebec-born Beaudoin made her professional debut. She quickly made up for the gap, though. Following an active schedule, Beaudoin competed in 14 professional fights over a span of six years. Unfortunately, she did suffer one loss during that period.

Another key differentiator is the strike rate. Nearly 44% of Alycia Baumgardner’s 16 wins have come inside the distance. Meanwhile, Leila Beaudoin’s knockout-to-win rate currently stands at 15%.

Alycia Baumgardner vs. Leila Beaudoin: Height, weight, reach comparison, and more

The reach and height details of the Canadian challenger are notably unavailable. However, one measurement for Baumgardner, her height, is listed at 5 feet 6 inches (168 centimeters). Earlier in July, when she fought Spain’s Jennifer Miranda, the American champion weighed in at 129.4 pounds, a weight Leila Beaudoin also registered ahead of her bout against Elhem Mekhaled.

Fight prediction

As with most of the fights on the Jake Paul-Anthony Joshua card, fans and pundits appear to have made up their minds. It favors the reigning champion. With odds ranging from 88% to a staggering 96% in her favor, Alycia Baumgardner is widely expected to defeat the underdog Leila Beaudoin convincingly.

Part of this confidence may stem from the Canadian’s relatively limited exposure. While Beaudoin earned an impressive victory over Mekhaled, a former interim champion, her resume otherwise lacks widely recognizable names. By contrast, with wins over fighters such as Terri Harper, Mikaela Mayer, Linardatou, and Mekhaled, Baumgardner brings a far more established resume.

Baumgardner is a classic boxer-puncher who can brawl when necessary. With an eye on future superfights, she is expected either to close the fight early or secure a unanimous decision victory.

If she wins tomorrow, whom would you like Baumgardner to call out next? Do you think she can move up in weight to challenge Claressa Shields?