Amanda Serrano’s Doping Test Results Revealed for Jake Paul’s Netflix Fight Card

Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) has added lightweight champion Stephanie Han to its growing roster. With stars like Alycia Baumgardner and legend Holly Holm already on board, Jake Paul‘s promotional company continues to strengthen its position as a driving force in women’s boxing. Moving forward in leaps and bounds, MVP remains committed to its goal of elevating the sport to new heights. As MVP prepares for an upcoming event that features an all-women fight card, many fans may find it fitting that the headline act is someone who helped lay the very foundation for this movement: Amanda Serrano.

It was back in 2021 that the Puerto Rican superstar signed with MVP. A year later, she made history alongside Katie Taylor as the two became the first women to headline a boxing event at Madison Square Garden. Their clash was instantly iconic. Fast forward three years: after a thrilling rematch last November, Serrano and Taylor are now gearing up for a trilogy bout in July, returning to the venue that witnessed the birth of their legendary rivalry. An encounter later dubbed the ‘Fight of the Year.‘ In pursuit of victory in their third meeting, Amanda Serrano is going all-in. Not just with training, but with transparency outside the ring as well.

Amanda Serrano: Inspiring through action

This week, she took to social media to publicly share her VADA (Voluntary Anti-Doping Association) test results. “This is what it’s Like to be Clean and Volunteer to show the world that Not all fighters Need to Cheat!! 3 to 4 times a month I get Tested 🙏,” Serrano wrote, alongside a letter from the anti-doping agency.

The official document, signed by VADA’s president, confirmed that ‘one or more’ of her collected samples had been tested for performance-enhancing substances. The result? Negative. Fans responded enthusiastically. “Go, champion!” The hermosa, with all due respect, Amanda Serrano 👏,” one supporter tweeted.

In a sport still grappling with doping scandals, Serrano’s commitment to openness stood out. Just recently, former light middleweight champion Jaime Munguia found himself embroiled in a doping controversy. Yet another blow to boxing’s reputation.

Acts like Serrano’s help restore public trust and reinforce the message that clean athletes still lead the sport.

Encouraging transparency in the ring

In fact, Serrano has made a habit of sharing her test results. “1st of many @Vada_Testing results be for my Trilogy,” she posted in April. “I make it my business to always post my results for every testing they do. 🙏.” Like the most recent one, that test also came back negative.

Elsewhere in the boxing world, anti-doping vigilance is growing. Ahead of his blockbuster September showdown with Canelo Alvarez, Terence Crawford also underwent testing. While he hasn’t commented directly, one of his sponsors, Victor Conte, confirmed it via Twitter: “CLEAN BOXING UPDATE: Both @TerenceCrawford & @Canelo were enrolled in the @Vada_Testing program on June 10, 2025. Both fighters will be randomly tested for 12 weeks before their fight on Sept 13, 2025. Terence was tested on June 13, 2025.”

Just last year, the sport was shaken when, following the Haney fight, Ryan Garcia tested positive for ostarine, a banned substance. And just when fans were beginning to put the ghosts of the Garcia controversy behind them, Munguia’s case surfaced.. That’s why proactive steps taken by champions like Amanda Serrano matter.

Will Amanda Serrano finally secure her first win over Katie Taylor when they meet next month?