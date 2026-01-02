Amanda Serrano vs. Reina Tellez Stats and Prediction: Record, Age, Height, Weight, Reach, Rankings, and Knockout Ratio

Amanda Serrano closed 2025 on a sour note, as Katie Taylor defeated her by a narrow margin in their trilogy, but she hopes to kick off the new year with a resolute win. The Puerto Rican icon now headlines the new year’s boxing calendar by leading a DAZN-streamed card promoted by her company, Jake Paul’s Most Valuable Promotions (MVP).

Defending her unified super featherweight titles in the main event of a highly stacked card, Serrano faces Reina Tellez. The 22-year-old fighter from Florida is a last-minute replacement for originally scheduled Erika Cruz, who produced “atypical” test results in VADA testing conducted in the lead-up to their rematch. With a year-opening victory, Amanda Serrano would aim to return to the win column, but her opponent is equally determined, eager to make the most of a surprise opportunity.

Predicting Amanda Serrano vs. Reina Tellez: Who has better stats and a record?

There could hardly be a more mismatched clash of resumes. On one hand stands a versatile fighter widely regarded as one of the greatest in women’s boxing. A submission-grappling expert with notable accomplishments inside the cage as well, Serrano has, over a decade and a half as a professional boxer, accumulated an enviable record of nine major world titles across seven weight classes.

Imago NEW YORK, NY – FEBRUARY 04: Amanda Serrano boxes against Erika Cruz to become the undisputed featherweight champion of the world on February 4, 2023 at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York. Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire BOXING: FEB 04 Serrano vs Cruz Icon23020413278

Out of the 52 bouts she has contested, the multiple-time Fighter of the Year award winner has secured 47 victories, with 30 of those wins coming via knockout. Her knockout-to-win rate currently stands at a competitive 66%. Of the four defeats she has suffered, three came at the hands of archrival Katie Taylor. Frida Wallberg remains the first fighter to have handed Amanda Serrano a professional loss.

By comparison, Vero Beach, Florida-born Reina Tellez is a relative newcomer, having made her professional debut four years ago. One notable distinction is that she has yet to suffer a defeat. Apart from one bout that ended in a draw, five of her 13 wins have come by knockout, giving her a modest 38% finish rate.

Amanda Serrano vs. Reina Tellez: Height, weight, reach comparison, and more

Likely due to Tellez’s relative anonymity, details such as her reach are scarce. She stands 5 feet (152 centimeters) tall – five inches shorter than the unified champion, who measures 5 feet 5 inches (165 centimeters). Serrano also boasts a reach of 65.5 inches (166 centimeters).

This past July, when she faced Katie Taylor, the Puerto Rican star weighed in at 135.8 pounds, under super lightweight limits. For her most recent featherweight title defense against Danila Ramos, she registered 125.3 pounds. By comparison, Tellez tipped the scales at 122.3 pounds when she fought Mayela Perez three months ago.

Fight prediction

A few outlets have been generous enough to assign Tellez a 10% chance of winning the bout. Otherwise, the verdict remains nearly unanimous. Amanda Serrano enters the contest as an overwhelming favorite, with some projections giving her as high as a 95% chance of victory.

Tellez herself has acknowledged the disparity but remains confident. “I might be the underdog on paper, but I’ve been preparing for an opportunity like this my whole career. I’m not here to fill a spot; I’m here to win,” she is reported to have said.

Clearly, the back-to-back losses to Katie Taylor have done little to diminish Serrano’s standing. Even the fact that she is nearly 15 years older than her rival does not appear to work against her. That confidence can likely be attributed to her experience and firepower, as well as her pedigree. Few fighters can match Amanda Serrano’s resume.

A relentless competitor who applies constant pressure, Serrano thrives on aggressive forward movement. She possesses devastating knockout power and uses her southpaw stance to overwhelm opponents with punishing body shots and hooks.

For the 22-year-old Tellez, a win would be a game-changer. She received this opportunity by chance and now must make the most of it. Such opportunities rarely present themselves. Expect Jose Benavidez Sr.’s pupil to leave no stone unturned as she steps in to face one of the greatest boxer-fighters of the era.