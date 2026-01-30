Anthony Joshua Breaks Silence After Losing Close Friends, Hints at Career Decision Amid Retirement Rumors

Anthony Joshua is in pain that may last for a long time – no one can fill the void. Sina Ghami and Latif Ayodele are irreplaceable. Still, life must go on. In Joshua’s case, he’s been a lifelong fighter, so he will need to find the purpose that enables him to continue. Weeks after he lost Ghami and Ayodele in a Nigerian car accident, in which he narrowly survived, the former heavyweight champion appears to have recovered physically.

But the emotional scar of the loss remains. In a YouTube statement, Anthony Joshua spoke about the pain and memories of Ghami and Ayodele. It wasn’t about boxing – though discussion about his future has circulated for months. It wasn’t even about his legacy. It had more to do with honoring his friends and supporting their families.

Anthony Joshua thanks fans, promises to back families of close friends

Overwhelmed by the outpouring of support following the accident in Nigeria, Joshua decided he needed to speak publicly and thank everyone. The loss of Ghami and Ayodele wasn’t just professional. It was deeply personal for him. AJ is aware that people analyze public figures closely, so he chose not to cry or dramatize things on camera but insisted his feelings are genuine.

“What can I say? One day, my time will come—and I’m not scared, either, at all. It’s actually comforting knowing I’ve got two brothers on the other side,” Joshua said. Ghami and Ayodele were powerful presences in his life who looked out for him.

Now, in their absence, he’s found a mission: “So my goal is to continue to help them achieve their goals, even though they may not be in the physical [world]…. I’m going to help them fulfill their dreams for their families.” The loss made Joshua realize that while he cannot speak for everyone, he can do so for himself. He knows what he’s going to do. He and his team have already settled on concrete actions to honor the two men.

Imago Boxing: Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua Dec 19, 2025 Miami, Florida, UNITED STATES Anthony Joshua looks on from the ring before his during a heavyweight boxing bout against Jake Paul at Kayesa Center. Miami Kayesa Center Florida UNITED STATES, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xSamxNavarrox 20251220_SNV_na2_00066

Joshua started with the word “legacy” but stopped himself. The meaning was clear as he explained how he’s tired of people asking how this affects his standing in boxing. The word has become loaded for him – too public, too media-driven, too career-oriented.

“How does this affect your legacy? Legacy. Legacy. It ain’t about legacy. It’s just doing what’s right,” said Joshua.

Not talking boxing – but Joshua’s next move still draws interest

To the former unified heavyweight champion, Ghami and Ayodele weren’t just colleagues; they were family. Joshua closed his message by thanking everyone for their messages and prayers. “And for anyone out there that’s lost a son, a brother, or one love, to you. Yeah. From us to you, we’re sending that love straight back,” he concluded.

The emotional address should clarify where Joshua’s priorities stand.

While he barely spoke about boxing, AJ’s words, however, offer a glimpse into his mindset. His focus is honoring them through action. Helping their families is non-negotiable. And his team, including promoter Eddie Hearn, has pledged full support.

Hearn, during a recent interview with Ariel Helwani, said, “It almost feels like, being with him recently, boxing saved him—and it will probably save him again. I think he will fight on, and I think he’ll do it in their honor. But it’s not going to be easy.”

While Joshua’s future remains a topic of debate, Hearn, who is also close friends with the heavyweight, stays hopeful. “He’s an inspiration. He really is. And that’s life. I always say, ‘This too shall pass.’ It’s one of the great sayings. People think that saying is only for when you’re having a bad time, but actually, it’s reflective on both sides of the fence,” the Matchroom boss remarked.

Joshua’s latest message follows clips of him returning to training in the gym. But it would be too soon to view them as a sign of what comes next. He needs to heal both physically and emotionally before making any decisions. Most significantly, as he stated, he needs to do whatever he can for the families of his friends.