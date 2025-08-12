Anthony Joshua Draws Inspiration From Canelo as Jake Paul Gets Sidelined by Andre Ward Callout

He was knocked out cold last September, and months later underwent elbow surgery. It is now approaching a year since fans last saw Anthony Joshua in action. However, if not inside the ring, the former unified heavyweight champion still seems to be making waves outside it. The Olympic gold medalist has once again become a hot commodity. News of a potential matchup with Jake Paul has already made headlines. But now, it appears Joshua has received a callout from a new suitor.

On June 17, 2017, Andre Ward knocked out Sergey Kovalev to defend his unified light heavyweight championship. But just a month later, he stunned the boxing world by announcing his retirement. An Olympic gold medalist like Joshua, Ward has since made a name for himself as a boxing analyst and, more recently, a podcaster. However, the Hall of Famer believes he might still have one fight left in him. And a bout with Anthony Joshua appears, in his view, to be the best route to elevating his legacy. His callout, however, drew a sharp, Canelo-inspired retort from the British heavyweight.

Ward uploaded a video on Instagram, and the reason it went viral is quite simple. Speaking about his post-retirement journey, the 2021 International Boxing Hall of Fame inductee said that if any fight could entice him back into the ring, it would be a face-off with Anthony Joshua. “Most days, I don’t miss it. I’m very content doing what I’m doing in life right now. Who would I fight? That’s the problem. It’s a lot of names out there, but it’s not a lot of names that make sense,” Ward said while sitting inside his car.

Still, there is one name that could potentially change the scenario. “If the business was right and everything was right on that front, me and Anthony Joshua,” Ward said before adding, “That’s a fight that I would take at Wembley Stadium.” He acknowledged. The fight could possibly put a dent in his legacy and even leave him physically hurt. Still, “that’s a fight that would get me in the gym and get me in the mindset that I need to be in to go to war. “It’s Anthony Joshua.”

Ward concluded while hurling a subtle jibe. Though talk of a Jake Paul fight has been gathering steam, AJ could still consider a ‘real fight.’ The post drew a string of comments and reactions, with close friend Andre Berto sounding particularly upbeat. However, it didn’t take long for Ward to receive a response from the man himself. Recalling Canelo’s past words, in which he accused Ward of calling him out purely for monetary reasons, Anthony Joshua fired back: “Pay Day Pay Day (Canelo).”

Andre Ward responded. “Anthony Joshua, of course, brother. Do you fight for free? Business is always a reason, but not the only reason. I think you understand that.”

Andre Ward sets sights on Anthony Joshua

When one user pointed out to Joshua that Ward had been calling him out for years, the English heavyweight issued a chilling reminder. Gauging fights merely by watching YouTube could prove detrimental. It’s different from a real fight.

It is certainly a surprising move from Andre Ward. Just months ago, he had seemingly expressed interest in facing Jake Paul!

To be fair to Andre Ward, this is not the first time he mentioned Anthony Joshua’s name. Four years ago, while speaking on ‘The AK & Barak Show,’ he minced no words. If he were to make a comeback, he would take Anthony Joshua first. When Barak Bess asked, “You make a comeback and you fight Anthony Joshua and beat him, or you make a comeback and fight Canelo and beat him,” Ward replied, “I’m going (for) Anthony Joshua.”

Whether the 35-year-old Anthony Joshua chooses to face an in-prime fighter like Jake Paul, whose star has been rising by leaps and bounds, or opts to settle the debate with an aging former world champion who has been out of the ring for eight years, is something fans will have to wait and see.

What’s your take? Should AJ face Jake Paul or take on Andre Ward?