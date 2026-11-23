Barely three weeks remain before Anthony Joshua enters what could be the most significant fight of his career. Viewed by many as the biggest fight in British boxing history, the bout against Tyson Fury could define AJ’s career. However, the former champion appears unfazed, as he already has his next steps in mind.

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“When am I going to retire? Pretty soon,” Joshua said during an interview with The Sun. “I’m getting old now. From an athlete’s point of view, I’m getting old.”

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“So maybe that will be our next sit-down when we talk about plans for after boxing, because that will be coming around pretty soon. I haven’t got many years ahead of me.”

Joshua’s pivot towards retirement stems from a couple of factors. The first, and perhaps most important, is his health and age.

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He has been competing in boxing since he turned 18. Following a successful amateur career that saw him win gold at several major championships, including the Olympics, Joshua entered professional ranks in 2013. The subsequent journey saw him face some of the era’s biggest names and become a unified world champion.

However, since 2019, Joshua’s career has gone through a difficult period.

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While he reclaimed his unified title from Andy Ruiz Jr., who defeated him in a stunning upset at Madison Square Garden, back-to-back losses to Oleksandr Usyk, followed by the knockout loss to Daniel Dubois, raised big questions over Joshua’s future.

Imago US Andy Ruiz Jr. and British Anthony Joshua pictured during the fight between British Anthony Joshua and American Andy Ruiz Jr., Saturday 01 June 2019, in New York City, United States of America, for the WBA, IBF, WBO, and IBO heavyweight titles. DIRKxWAEM PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY x05596660x

The impact of those defeats became increasingly evident when he faced Kristian Prenga in July this year. Joshua stopped the 35-year-old Albanian in the second round of their bout in Jeddah. However, the outcome raised doubts as Prenga had dropped Joshua twice during the opening round.

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Away from the ring, Joshua has also dealt with a personal tragedy. In December last year, he lost two of his close friends and team members, Sina Ghami and Latif Ayodele, in a road accident in Nigeria.

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As he dealt with the emotional impact of losing two of his closest companions, Joshua’s uncle reportedly suggested that the tragedy could prompt the former heavyweight champion to walk away from boxing.

“The major thing there is that he has retired from boxing,” Adedamola Joshua reportedly told Nigerian newspaper The Punch. “That is one thing that makes us glad because each time he’s fighting in the ring, we are always carried away emotionally.

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“Each time he’s knocked down, it is just like the heart is coming out of our chest. All these emotional feelings whenever he’s fighting, it’s too much trauma for us, also. Now that he has said that he’s leaving while the ovation is highest, we are happy.”

The final and perhaps the most practical factor comes down to money.

Anthony Joshua: The mind of a man at the crossroads

Having competed in some of the era’s biggest fights, Joshua has earned massive fight purses, making him generationally wealthy. Reportedly, for the Fury fight, he is expected to receive nearly $100 million.

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With an Olympic gold and a unified heavyweight title to his name, Joshua has little left to prove as far as his career is concerned. His status as one of the wealthiest sports personalities therefore gives him the freedom to walk away while he can still manage his health and spend time with the family.

However, fans may want to take Joshua’s comments with a grain of salt. This is not the first time the former champion dropped hints about retirement.

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“Shout to Matchroom Boxing for all you have done for me and continue to do for me,” Joshua’s cryptic message following the Dubois loss read. “Long may you reign supreme and keep giving fighters opportunities to become champions and make boxing great. 12 years ago, I signed with you, and 12 years later, I will throw my last punch with you.

“Royalty and loyalty is a perfect match for the great good. A toast to another 100 years of Matchroom Boxing And to finish on this… If I could start from scratch, I wouldn’t change s***.”

Later, speaking with Ariel Helwani, his promoter Matchroom Boxing head Eddie Hearn also suggested, “Probably 2026 will be his last year in the sport.”

Five years ago, during an interview with Sky Sports, Joshua reflected on his career.

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“This isn’t the start of my career. I’m coming towards the end of my career,” Joshua said. “I’m not someone who lives in the moment and thinks that everything is just like for now. I’m always planning ahead, so I’m coming towards the end of my career.

“Five years left, and that’s basically an Olympic cycle. I’ve got an Olympic cycle and a little bit more left, so when you see the next Olympics happen is when I’ll be coming to the end of my career and the next generation will be coming through.”

Still, it would be premature to think that Joshua will retire without reconsidering his decision, as many boxers contemplating such a move often do.

After all, his upcoming opponent came back five times after announcing retirement.