Anthony Joshua Issues Retirement Promise in Honest Confession 12 Years in the Making

Deep inside, many of us feared it would happen. And it appears the worst of our apprehensions may finally come true. Despite his best efforts to resurrect it, Anthony Joshua watched his career drift into the doldrums. Now he seems to have made up his mind: it’s time the ship he boarded 12 years ago finally moored. Pouring out his heart, AJ hinted at retiring by the year-end. Three years ago, following consecutive losses to Oleksandr Usyk, Joshua found his career in limbo.

But through sheer grit and determination, including altering the trainer lineup, the Olympic gold medalist made a forceful comeback, fight by fight. Last year, the second-round knockout of Francis Ngannou inched him closer to a third world championship. But the title fight with Daniel Dubois dealt a crushing blow. Just when rumors of an all-British clash with Tyson Fury swirled, news about Joshua undergoing elbow surgery surfaced. Promoter Eddie Hearn appeared optimistic about a potential matchup against Jake Paul. Now his latest announcement adds intrigue to how the situation evolves in the weeks ahead.

“Shout to Matchroom Boxing for all you have done for me and continue to do for me,” Anthony Joshua’s Instagram story read. “Long may you reign supreme and keep giving fighters opportunities to become champions and make boxing great,” he added.

Lauding Eddie Hearn and his team, the former unified heavyweight champion recalled the time when he joined the stable. “12 years ago, I signed with you, and 12 years later, I will throw my last punch with you...” When noble leadership is paired with faithful support, it creates a powerful force for doing what’s best for everyone.

Then, wishing Matchroom Boxing another 100 years of successful promotion, Anthony Joshua signed off, “And to finish on this… If I could start from scratch, I wouldn’t change shit.” The second slide featured a photograph of him alongside his friend Eddie Hearn.

The announcement comes in the wake of Eddie Hearn’s revelation regarding the Jake Paul face-off.

Anthony Joshua: Caught between fights and farewell

At the Oleksandr Usyk-Daniel Dubois event in Wembley, he told ‘The Stomping Ground,‘ “It sounds like AJ is going to fight Jake Paul. If he (Paul) is true to his word, the fight will happen.” According to him, the fight has all the hallmarks of a blockbuster event, much bigger than the upcoming Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford Netflix clash.

Many diehards clamor for the Tyson Fury square-up. But the problem is Fury appears quite skeptical about the matchup. Even his father gave a lukewarm response. It’s a different fact; Turki Alalshikh believes the two could match up after the obligatory tune-ups.

So, as AJ prepares to call time on his career, a potential Fury bout remains up in the air.

But in hindsight, it’s not hard to see why Anthony Joshua would consider such a measure at this stage in his career. Way back, highly respected boxing chronicler Thomas Hauser once mentioned, “The bravest thing Anthony Joshua can do is retire from boxing… Joshua has already got everything that’s important and good that he can get from boxing….”

The comments followed his second loss to Usyk. Perhaps the realization must have hit him now after all these years.

