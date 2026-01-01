Anthony Joshua Joins Mother in Paying Final Respects to Late Friends After Hospital Release

For all the fans who had been waiting to hear the news with bated breath, Anthony Joshua has been released from the hospital. The development follows the Monday expressway accident near the capital, Lagos. Joshua was in a vehicle that crashed into a parked truck. Sadly, his close friends and team members, Sina Ghami and Latif Ayodele, who were traveling with him, did not survive the collision. Amid the mourning, many were eager to know AJ’s condition.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The former heavyweight champion from Great Britain is of Nigerian origin. He still has many relatives living in the West African nation. Joined by his mother, Yeta Odusanya, Anthony Joshua later went to pay his final respects to his departed friends. Three weeks ago, he knocked out Jake Paul in a Miami Netflix showdown after a 15-month layoff.

ADVERTISEMENT

Anthony Joshua steps out of hospital amid tragedy

A statement from government authorities confirmed that Anthony Joshua was discharged from the hospital late Wednesday afternoon. “Anthony and his mother were at the funeral home in Lagos this afternoon to pay their final respects to his two departed friends as they were being prepared for repatriation scheduled for later this evening,” an official stated.

Both Sina Ghami and Latif Ayodele were part of AJ’s team as trainers. Ghami was a strength and conditioning coach. In a separate release, his promoter, Matchroom Boxing’s Eddie Hearn, stated, “Rest in peace, Latz and Sina. Your energy and loyalty, among so many other great qualities, will be deeply missed. Praying for strength and guidance for all their family, friends, and of course AJ during this very difficult time.”

AJ and his friends were reportedly on their way to his family home in Sagamu when the accident occurred at around 11 am local time. Images of the heavyweight fighter taken out of the crashed vehicles gained considerable traction. Later he was taken to a Lagos-based private hospital for treatment.

ADVERTISEMENT

While his physical wounds may heal, the emotional scars of losing two of his closest friends may take time to recover.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

The two friends AJ will forever miss

A qualified sports and exercise rehabilitator, Sina Ghami most recently joined Anthony Joshua in his corner when he faced Jake Paul on December 19. He had been part of the former unified heavyweight champion’s team for the last ten years. He played a key role during some momentous fights, including the 2017 match against Wladimir Klitschko.

Latif “Latz” Ayodele, on the other hand, had known AJ since the days before he became a boxing superstar. He was a football player who donned the colors of several clubs before teaming up with Joshua.

ADVERTISEMENT

While he may have physically stabilized, some continue to express concern about how the emotional toll may affect Joshua, especially as he inches closer to the much-discussed matchup against Tyson Fury. The former WBC title holder, Fury, incidentally joined a host of stars and celebrities who shared their condolences with AJ as he grieved the immense loss of his close friends.