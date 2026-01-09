brand-logo
Latest
NFLNBACollege Football

More

Newsletters

Think Tank

AllLatestNewsletter HubES ThinkTankNFLGolfCollege FootballMLBCollege BasketballNBANASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccer
Home/Boxing

Anthony Joshua Retirement Rumors: Eddie Hearn Breaks Silence After Tragic Car Accident

ByJaideep R Unnithan

Jan 9, 2026 | 6:00 AM EST

Link Copied!
Home/Boxing

Anthony Joshua Retirement Rumors: Eddie Hearn Breaks Silence After Tragic Car Accident

ByJaideep R Unnithan

Jan 9, 2026 | 6:00 AM EST

Link Copied!
feature-image

Imago

feature-image

Imago

A few hours ago, Anthony Joshua paid tribute to Sina Ghami and Latif Ayodele. The accident, which claimed the lives of his close friends, has left a profound emotional scar on Joshua that overshadows his physical injuries. While his physical injuries are expected to heal, the impact of losing two close friends and team members remains profound. The tragedy has also fueled speculation about his potential return to the ring.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The accident occurred shortly after Joshua’s victory over Jake Paul in Miami. The sixth-round knockout of the YouTuber-turned-boxer had sparked renewed discussion about his future, including talk of a possible matchup with Tyson Fury. However, the accident and its aftermath have cast serious doubt over any immediate plans for a comeback. Anthony Joshua‘s promoter, Eddie Hearn, firmly pushed back against discussions surrounding his fighter’s return.

ADVERTISEMENT

Eddie Hearn draws a line on Anthony Joshua comeback rumors

Speaking to Fight Hub TV, Hearn addressed the growing media pressure. “I think we live in a world today where everyone feels like they deserve to know how he’s feeling and what’s next,” Hearn said. “I’m getting calls every day from media, like, “Can you give us an update on his career?”

Eddie Hearn stressed that Joshua is dealing with significant trauma, and his physical, emotional, and mental recovery must take priority over any discussion of a fight schedule.

Top Stories

Floyd Mayweather Faces Threat of Losing Post-Boxing Empire as 8-Figure Debts Mount: Report

Turki Alalshikh Catches Strays as Oleksandr Usyk vs. Deontay Wilder Reports Draw Fans Ire

Canelo Alvarez’s Medical Situation Becomes Jaime Munguia’s Road to Redemption in IBF Title Race

Subriel Matias vs. Dalton Smith Stats and Prediction: Record, Age, Height, Weight, Reach, and Knockout Ratio

Alfredo Santiago vs. Hendri Cedeno Stats Comparison and Prediction: Record, Age, Height, Reach, Weight, Knockout Ratio, and Rankings

“Anything you hear about his career, until you hear it from AJ, don’t believe it,” Hearn said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hearn emphasized a clear distinction between his promotional duties and the gravity of the situation, stating it was inappropriate to discuss Joshua’s boxing future and that any updates would have to wait until Joshua himself is ready to provide them.

“I find it a little bit disrespectful to even… I know it’s my job to speak on his behalf sometimes, but this is not boxing. This is life, and this, unfortunately, the very, very sad side of life,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports

Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

article-image

Imago

Hearn reiterated that no conversations about Joshua’s career would take place until the timing was appropriate. “And that’s nowhere near happening right now,” he concluded.

ADVERTISEMENT

Eddie Hearn Dismisses Rumors of Anthony Joshua’s Return

Hearn’s comments closely follow remarks made by Joshua’s uncle, who suggested that the former champion had retired from boxing.

In an interview with The Punch, he said, “The major thing there is that he has retired from boxing. That is one thing that makes us glad because each time he’s fighting in the ring, we are always carried away emotionally.”

Before the accident, Hearn had dismissed talk of a tune-up bout leading toward a potential showdown with Tyson Fury. Fury, who announced his retirement last year, has continued to hint at a possible return, with a fight against Joshua widely viewed as the most lucrative option should he step back into the ring.

ADVERTISEMENT

Joshua, meanwhile, had been seeking a strong return following a knockout loss to Daniel Dubois, as he entered the later stages of his career. Elbow surgery had already delayed that comeback.

Despite criticism over his decision to face Jake Paul, the win provided momentum. For now, the boxing world waits, as Hearn’s comments make it clear that Joshua’s personal healing is the only priority.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is the home for the underserved fan, delivering storytelling that goes beyond the headlines. As a media platform, we combine deep audience insights with cultural trends, to meet fandom where it lives and where it goes next. Founded in 2014, EssentiallySports now engages with an audience of over 30m+ American sports fan on its website and 1m+ readers on its newsletters daily.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2026 | All Rights Reserved