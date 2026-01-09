Anthony Joshua Retirement Rumors: Eddie Hearn Breaks Silence After Tragic Car Accident

A few hours ago, Anthony Joshua paid tribute to Sina Ghami and Latif Ayodele. The accident, which claimed the lives of his close friends, has left a profound emotional scar on Joshua that overshadows his physical injuries. While his physical injuries are expected to heal, the impact of losing two close friends and team members remains profound. The tragedy has also fueled speculation about his potential return to the ring.

The accident occurred shortly after Joshua’s victory over Jake Paul in Miami. The sixth-round knockout of the YouTuber-turned-boxer had sparked renewed discussion about his future, including talk of a possible matchup with Tyson Fury. However, the accident and its aftermath have cast serious doubt over any immediate plans for a comeback. Anthony Joshua‘s promoter, Eddie Hearn, firmly pushed back against discussions surrounding his fighter’s return.

Eddie Hearn draws a line on Anthony Joshua comeback rumors

Speaking to Fight Hub TV, Hearn addressed the growing media pressure. “I think we live in a world today where everyone feels like they deserve to know how he’s feeling and what’s next,” Hearn said. “I’m getting calls every day from media, like, “Can you give us an update on his career?”

Eddie Hearn stressed that Joshua is dealing with significant trauma, and his physical, emotional, and mental recovery must take priority over any discussion of a fight schedule.

“Anything you hear about his career, until you hear it from AJ, don’t believe it,” Hearn said.

Hearn emphasized a clear distinction between his promotional duties and the gravity of the situation, stating it was inappropriate to discuss Joshua’s boxing future and that any updates would have to wait until Joshua himself is ready to provide them.

“I find it a little bit disrespectful to even… I know it’s my job to speak on his behalf sometimes, but this is not boxing. This is life, and this, unfortunately, the very, very sad side of life,” he said.

Imago Boxing: Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua Dec 19, 2025 Miami, Florida, UNITED STATES Anthony Joshua looks on from the ring before his during a heavyweight boxing bout against Jake Paul at Kayesa Center. Miami Kayesa Center Florida UNITED STATES, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xSamxNavarrox 20251220_SNV_na2_00066

Hearn reiterated that no conversations about Joshua’s career would take place until the timing was appropriate. “And that’s nowhere near happening right now,” he concluded.

Hearn’s comments closely follow remarks made by Joshua’s uncle, who suggested that the former champion had retired from boxing.

In an interview with The Punch, he said, “The major thing there is that he has retired from boxing. That is one thing that makes us glad because each time he’s fighting in the ring, we are always carried away emotionally.”

Before the accident, Hearn had dismissed talk of a tune-up bout leading toward a potential showdown with Tyson Fury. Fury, who announced his retirement last year, has continued to hint at a possible return, with a fight against Joshua widely viewed as the most lucrative option should he step back into the ring.

Joshua, meanwhile, had been seeking a strong return following a knockout loss to Daniel Dubois, as he entered the later stages of his career. Elbow surgery had already delayed that comeback.

Despite criticism over his decision to face Jake Paul, the win provided momentum. For now, the boxing world waits, as Hearn’s comments make it clear that Joshua’s personal healing is the only priority.