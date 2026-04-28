Anthony Joshua’s New Deal Amid Tyson Fury Fight Announcement Raises Several Questions

Expecting Anthony Joshua vs. Tyson Fury to unfold seamlessly could be optimistic. The much-anticipated fight, a dream for every British fight fan, now appears within reach. Yet, given how similar situations have played out in the past, doubts remain.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

That tension is evident even now. While the AJ-Fury showdown looks closer than ever before, it has already come under scrutiny. In particular, the timing of the reports, coinciding with news of Anthony Joshua signing a new deal with Riyadh Season, has drawn attention. That skepticism was clear in Ariel Helwani’s reaction.

ADVERTISEMENT

“There’s this whole like concerted effort,” he said on his show. “To all, just announce the highly anticipated, long-awaited, much-discussed showdown between the two most famous boxers coming out of England, the ones that we’ve wanted to see fight for all these years. It is, yes, finally happening. Tyson Fury versus Anthony Joshua in the fourth quarter.”

His comments came after an earlier tweet from Turki Alalshikh, the head of Riyadh Season.

ADVERTISEMENT

“To my friends in Great Britain—it’s happening 🦁,” he wrote. “It’s signed ✍️🥊.”

Though cryptic, the message pointed clearly toward the fight. It also surfaced as reports confirmed Anthony Joshua had signed a multi-fight deal with Alalshikh’s team, beginning with a bout against Kristian Prenga on July 25.

ADVERTISEMENT

The sequence left Helwani puzzled. The Canadian journalist believes the Fury fight is closer than ever to happening, especially with major players like Netflix involved.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, he questioned why people are celebrating when nothing concrete has been officially confirmed beyond a vague timeline.

Anthony Joshua vs. Tyson Fury: Close to reality, still clouded by doubt

He further noted that Joshua’s return fight is scheduled against a relatively unknown opponent. The move that could confuse fans wondering why Joshua isn’t facing Tyson Fury if that fight is supposedly “signed.”

ADVERTISEMENT

At the same time, Helwani defended AJ. This was always expected to be a tune-up fight, and given that Joshua recently went through a serious accident, it makes sense for him to take an easier bout to regain rhythm.

ADVERTISEMENT

That said, Helwani took issue with how the announcements were handled. Promoting the Fury fight without details, he argued, only adds to the confusion. The organizers could have waited and announced it properly after Joshua’s comeback fight.

“If in fact the Tyson Fury fight is happening in the fourth quarter, whatever the hell that means, of 2026, just announce it on the night as they’ve done in the past with other fights,” Helwani added. “I remember those Triple G fights, like just announcing the fight on the night. Have the package ready, have the poster ready, have the date ready, and have everything ready to go in three months’ time, exactly almost three months to the day.”

Situations like this have amplified his, and likely the fans’, frustrations. This pattern has played out before: big fights get announced early but don’t materialize. That history makes people less willing to believe or celebrate announcements like this.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I believe everything that they’re telling us is true,” Helwani concluded. “I would have just kept this one in my back pocket, let the AJ fight play out, and then on the day of that fight announce it, and everyone, I think, would have digested the news a lot differently.”

Taken together, the reactions point to a familiar sense of caution. Given the weight the Joshua vs. Fury fight carries, careful handling is essential to avoid unnecessary complications.

A matchup of this scale deserves a clear and structured rollout, especially if this could be the last real opportunity for the two to share the ring.