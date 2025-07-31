Anthony Joshua’s Promoter Issues Positive Update on Jake Paul Clash – “If the Market Says…”

In a strict sense, Anthony Joshua could announce his retirement tomorrow and walk away fulfilled. With an Olympic gold, a unified heavyweight championship, and generational wealth, there’s little left for him to achieve. Yet the former champion seems to believe there may still be a fight or two left in him before he bows out. After all, it’s better to sign off with a bang than a whimper. To that end, two potential matchups have gained serious traction in recent weeks. One is the long-awaited all-British clash with Tyson Fury. The other? A surprising and polarizing showdown with ‘The Problem Child,’ Jake Paul.

Public opinion is divided. A fight between two of British boxing’s biggest heavyweight draws, Joshua and Fury, makes a compelling case for purists and casual fans alike. But surprisingly, a clash with YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul has plenty of support too. The Cleveland native had already called out AJ after a potential bout with Canelo Alvarez fell through. If nothing else, a fight between Joshua and Paul promises to be a record-breaking money-spinner. Even promoter Eddie Hearn, while expressing some skepticism, acknowledged in an interview, “The fight [Joshua vs. Paul] is huge.” And it seems his father, Matchroom Sport founder Barry Hearn, shares the same enthusiasm.

Barry Hearn OBE was in conversation with iFL TV’s Kugan Cassius at the annual Target Sports Stars Fishing ceremony. For those unfamiliar, Eddie Hearn’s father is a longtime fishing enthusiast. One of the key minds behind the popular ‘Fish-O-Mania’ franchise. So midway through their discussion, Cassius asked Hearn for his thoughts on a potential Joshua–Paul matchup. The 77-year-old veteran promoter, known for his sharp instincts and decades of experience, was forthright in his assessment. “I don’t really have an opinion. I listen to the market,” Hearn said, before adding, “If the market says they want a product, you bring out that product… If the market says they want to see Anthony Joshua against a YouTuber or whatever you want to call him, an influencer, the market has spoken.”

via Imago 31st March 2018, Principality Stadium, Cardiff, Wales; WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO Heavyweight Boxing Championship, Anthony Joshua versus Joseph Parker; Anthony Joshua is all smiles after winning in 12 rounds. PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxSWExNORxDENxFINxONLY ActionPlus12017102

According to the Matchroom founder, anyone who fails to understand the pulse of the market is bound to have a short shelf life. And he didn’t mince words when Kugan Cassius tried to steer the conversation toward a purist boxing angle. “I’m not qualified to give you a boxing answer because I’m not a boxer,” Hearn replied bluntly. He even joked.

Given the kind of money these crossover fights generate, even he, or for that matter, Kugan Cassius, might consider stepping into the ring. But the iFL TV reporter wasn’t ready to let him off the hook just yet.

Anthony Joshua vs. Jake Paul: Draws cross-generational interest

“What’s bigger? Fury AJ or Jake Paul and AJ?” He pressed. Barry Hearn didn’t hesitate: “Probably the latter.” However, he explained. In the business of boxing, decisions aren’t driven by ideals, tradition, or what ‘should’ happen. They’re driven by market realities. And if you cater only to purists, he warned, you risk hurting your bottom line.

via Imago Boxing: Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz Aug 5, 2023 Dallas, Texas, USA Jake Paul reacts after the win against Nate Diaz in a boxing match at American Airlines Center. Dallas American Airlines Center Texas USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xKevinxJairajx 20230805_krj_aj6_0028

“I’m not saying it should be. I’m just saying it’s the world we live in… at the end of the day, you have to listen to what people want…. We listen to broadcasters, to fans, and to sponsors, and we have to go where we have to go,” Barry Hearn said.

Notably, that’s not far from what his son, Eddie Hearn, recently suggested. He made it clear: they’re likely considering someone ‘other’ than Jake Paul for Anthony Joshua. They can’t rely entirely on the Ohioan’s word. Still, it will be a huge fight for sure. And if Jake Paul is genuinely serious about making it happen, the Matchroom team would be more than willing to oblige.

What’s your take? Would you want to see Anthony Joshua vs. Jake Paul?