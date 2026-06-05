Anthony Joshua Teases ‘Big-Business’ MMA Jump After Tyson Fury Mega-Fight

Having already taken care of two crossover fighters, Anthony Joshua believes it’s time for payback. Why not step into the world of submissions and takedowns himself? Considering he is still one of the biggest names in boxing, the move that usually fighters from the other side could prove lucrative as well.

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Speaking with Ring Magazine CEO Rick Reeno, he floated the idea as he heads towards the warm-up against Kristian Prenga later in July before the showdown with Tyson Fury later this year.

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“Believe me, I was thinking, why don’t I step over into one of their territories because they keep on coming over our territory?” Joshua said. “It would be good if one of us went into that side, and we see how we get on over there… Let’s say Anthony Joshua, speaking in the third person, was a crossover into MMA; it wouldn’t be as big as them coming over into boxing.”

“So that means it’s big business then. MMA, kickboxing, or boxing,” he added. “It can be done. I believe it should be done. I think that’ll be the next thing that we want to see. But I was thinking about it. Those guys keep on coming over into our territory. It’ll be interesting to see who the first one will be to cross over into their territory.”

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There is just one problem, though: Anthony Joshua may not be the first person from the boxing world to make such an attempt. If he indeed makes an MMA crossover, he would be joining a group of former champions who tested themselves in the cage. It’s a long list, and the name that immediately stands out is former three-division champion and Hall of Fame legend James Toney.

Imago Boxing: Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua Dec 19, 2025 Miami, Florida, UNITED STATES Jake Paul is punched by Anthony Joshua during a heavyweight boxing bout at Kayesa Center. Miami Kayesa Center Florida UNITED STATES, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xSamxNavarrox 20251220_SNV_na2_00099

Even among the heavyweights, former WBO titleholder and Olympic gold medalist Ray Mercer had a brief stint in the MMA. One of the boxing personalities who made the biggest impact in the MMA world remains Holly Holm. Then there is Claressa Shields, who already has a few cage victories on her record.

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That said, AJ, if he indeed decides to go through with it, faces a string of challenges. Even if he wants to, the UFC, given its stated stance on crossover boxers, may not welcome him into the fold.

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So it’s likely he may have to look toward other promotions like PFL, where Shields and Ngannou used to fight, or Jake Paul’s own MVP, which recently opened its doors to MMA.

The dangerous reality behind Anthony Joshua’s MMA ambitions

Part of AJ’s confidence likely stems from personal experience after facing two of the biggest crossover stars – Ngannou and later Jake Paul – within a span of two years. Both times he emerged victorious. Aside from the wins, the bout proved enormously lucrative, with AJ reportedly taking home purses of $50 million and $92 million from the two fights.

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Another factor could be that AJ appears positive about beating Tyson Fury. A win would surely elevate his status even further, reinforcing why he remains one of the sport’s biggest draws. At that stage, a move to MMA could bring another massive payday.

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Still, there are obvious risks if such a move from AJ comes to fruition. For starters, he turns 37 this October. More importantly, he is tied to the multi-fight deal with the Riyadh Season that he recently signed, making a move to MMA even more uncertain. Then there is the huge skill gap. The rout James Toney faced at the hands of Randy Couture remains a compelling example.

There is also the question of what happens if AJ loses to Fury. Will he still command the same following and remain a big enough attraction for an MMA move to draw major attention?

Those are questions AJ would likely have to answer if he is seriously contemplating an MMA crossover. Then again, he has already ticked nearly every box in a hugely successful career that includes generational wealth. So what exactly would an MMA move accomplish?