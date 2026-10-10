Anthony Joshua vs. Tyson Fury Sold Out in Less Than an Hour Despite Tickets Priced as High as $17,000

For most fans who have been looking forward to the all-British showdown between Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury for years, it’s ‘now or never.’ That helps explain why more than half a million people clashed online to get tickets for their fight, scheduled for December 11 at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium. For some, no price was too steep for a chance to witness the long-awaited fight.

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🚨 Tyson Fury vs. Anthony Joshua SOLD OUT in just under an hour after tickets went on sale 🎟️,” read a tweet from Source of Boxing. “Over 500,000 fans entered the online queue to secure tickets for the fight, with prices ranging from $120 to $17,000 💰.”

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Although the reports differed slightly, most outlets shared similar details.

“Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua just sold out 80,000 tickets in under 40 minutes 😳,” Happy Punch’s post read. “Over half a million people were in the queue.”

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Ticket prices were reportedly set by the event organizers and included booking fees, while certain premium packages and concessions fell outside the advertised range. Meanwhile, resale listings suggest that some buyers were willing to pay thousands for ringside access.

The ticket rush reflects the enormous demand surrounding the matchup, which has been nearly a decade in the making and is viewed by many as the biggest fight in British boxing history. Despite several opportunities over the years, stalled negotiations and other issues prevented the fight from coming together.

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The latest round on uncertainty involved disagreements over venue and the promotional setup. The clash between Joshua’s promoter Hearn and co-promoters over whether the fight should take place in the U.K. or the U.S. made headlines for weeks.

Later, questions surrounding UFC CEO Dana White’s role in the promotion fueled speculation that the fight could fall through once again.

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Even after the promotional dispute, questions remained about the timing of the matchup, with both Joshua and Fury entering the later stages of their careers. Neither currently holds a championship title, and both have suffered significant setbacks in recent years.

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The overwhelming demand for tickets supports Hearn and team’s argument that AJ vs. Fury belongs in the United Kingdom rather than elsewhere.

Anthony Joshua vs. Tyson Fury: Principality Stadium gets ready to rumble

The decision to stage the fight at Principality Stadium, a venue known as the home of Welsh rugby, was viewed by some as a compromise that could also accommodate American audiences. Although the choice initially raised questions, the ticket sales have proved a strong indication of the demand for the event in Cardiff.

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Just days ago, reports indicated that organizers had sought permission to extend the event hours to allow AJ and Fury to make their ring walk by 1 a.m., with the stadium remaining open till 3:30 a.m. The proposed schedule prompted debate on social media, with many fans speculating about how the late-night timings would affect those planning to attend the fight in person.

For both Joshua and Fury, selling out a major event is nothing new.

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Joshua has drawn huge stadium crowds. These include 90,000 for his 2017 bout with Wladimir Klitschko and 96,000 for his 2024 fight against Daniel Dubois. His Cardiff contests against Joseph Parker and Carlos Takam also attracted crowds of around 78-80,000.

Fury has also established himself as a major boxing-office draw. His 2022 fight against Dillian Whyte reportedly sold 85,000 tickets in just three hours before Wembley’s seating capacity was increased. Reports also indicate that Fury-Wilder II set a Nevada heavyweight gate-revenue record, further highlighting Fury’s commercial appeal.

The Principality stadium has also hosted major sellouts beyond boxing. Oasis’s concerts in Cardiff in July 2025 were officially listed as sold-outs. Similar claims have been made for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour (June, 2024) and performances by other major acts, including Pink, Bruce Springsteen, and the Foo Fighters.

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Joshua vs. Fury will not be the first fight to sell out within hours. Major names – Conor McGregor, Floyd Mayweather, Canelo Alvarez, Gervonta Davis, and Ryan Garcia – have triggered similar frenzies.

Tickets for Mayweather’s fight against Manny Pacquiao in 2015 reportedly sold out in minutes, although only 1000 tickets were initially made available to the general public.