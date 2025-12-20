Ariel Helwani Under Fire After Unintentionally Ruining Debutant’s Win on Jake-Joshua Undercard

Just imagine: you’ve won a fight on the biggest stage. After months of brutal toiling, sweat, and blood at training camp, you want to speak to the whole world and tell them what you achieved. But just as that moment arrives, it gets snatched away because “time’s running out.” Something similar unfolded on the undercard of the Jake Paul–Anthony Joshua Netflix boxing event.

Making his debut in the paid ranks, Brazilian Olympian cruiserweight Keno Marley, who joined Jake Paul’s Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) a few months ago, defeated three-fight veteran Diarra Davis Jr. of Baltimore, Maryland, by unanimous decision. It was a high point for the 25-year-old from Bahia, Brazil. He wanted to tell the world what he had accomplished. He wanted to say that he was back after back-to-back setbacks at the Olympics. But no. Ariel Helwani had to cut him short during the in-ring interview because time was running out before the next bout. Fans didn’t like it, though.

After introducing Keno Marley to the crowd, the MMA journalist kept the microphone with himself. Smiling shyly, Marley asked if he could get a chance to speak, but Helwani asked him to hold on as time was running out. Smiling back and glancing at the clock, he told Marley, “We’re out of time; we’re out of time.”

Thankfully, the Brazilian debutant took it in stride and continued to smile. Noting the awkward moment, a post on X read, “You almost feel sorry for the professional debutant Keno Marley 😭.”