As Floyd Mayweather-Roy Jones Jr. Feud Turns Ugly, Undefeated Champion Fires Off ‘Sensitive’ Jibe

In boxing, beefing is not something new. To many fans, it only adds further intrigue. Take the most recent case, when the Edgar Berlanga-Oscar De La Hoya feud exploded. Still, how often does one come across differences simmering between two legends who have long retired? Not many. Probably that’s why one such squabble has attracted considerable attention these days. Though avoiding direct confrontation and trash talk, of late, both Floyd Mayweather and Roy Jones Jr. have been going for each other.
If Roy Jones Jr. raised questions over his purported claims at boxing greatness, Floyd Mayweather dissed him by watching a series of fights where Jones suffered knockouts. As it usually happens, in a war of legacies, often those standing in the sidelines get dragged. In a strange twist of fate, Andrew Ward, who interviewed Jones Jr. for his show last month, found himself fending off questions related to the Jones-Mayweather beef.
Radio Rahim caught up with the Olympic gold medalist. A few minutes into their conversation, the Second Out journalist asked the former world champion, “We saw Roy Jones here. You know, he and Floyd Mayweather are getting after it. Just what are your thoughts?” The query invariably drew a smile from Andre Ward.
Calling both the legends ‘uncles,’ Ward found himself helpless as he reviewed their differences. “I don’t know what to say. I’m, you know, I don’t even know how to feel about it,” he said. As fighters and entertainers, Mayweather and Jones are quite sensitive about their work and legacies. So, “Nobody wants you messing with their legacy or even hinting at messing with their legacy and saying anything against their legacy,” he explained.
When Rahim asked who was at fault, Ward responded, “I’m not going to get into that. I—I just, you know, it’s tough, man. They’re fighters, bro. I don’t care if they’re 70; they’re going to be talking like this. So, I really don’t have an opinion in terms of who’s right and wrong. I just understand it.”
Given the sensitivity attached, it’s understandable why it’s a tough call for Ward.
Floyd Mayweather vs. Roy Jones Jr.: Back and forth all the way
A month ago, on ‘All the Smoke Fight,‘ while talking about a hypothetical match between Floyd Mayweather and Sugar Ray Leonard, Roy Jones Jr. asserted, “Floyd is not nearly as mean as Sugar.” He found the whole idea of Mayweather beating a prime Leonard preposterous.
“I like Floyd, and Floyd’s cool, but it’s like Floyd didn’t fight that close to Sugar… Sugar kind of did what he wanted to do with Floyd. And it’s like it’s going to be hard for me to see how they’re going to take it and beat Sugar. I mean, they’d have to do something different,” he claimed.
Much earlier, Jones expressed his disappointment when Mayweather seemingly questioned Muhammad Ali’s legacy. But from the looks of it, Mayweather didn’t welcome the slight. Soon clips where he’s watching fights where Roy Jones suffered knockouts appeared.
Nothing may come of this war of legacies between two boxing greats. But it is what it is. Enough to keep fans intrigued and talking until it runs its course.
