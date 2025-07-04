As Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. Faces Deportation, Former Champ Celebrates Jake Paul’s Historic Feat

Though the fight is now nearly a week old, its story continues to take intriguing turns. Recent reports suggest that federal authorities have arrested Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., who now faces potential deportation. The development has sent shockwaves through the boxing world. The bout between Jake Paul and Chavez Jr., son of the legendary Julio Cesar Chavez, had already drawn considerable attention. As is often the case with a Jake Paul fight, both the buildup and aftermath were met with sharp criticism.

Much of the discourse centered on a familiar theme: Jake Paul continuing to face fighters past their prime. That narrative returned in full force ahead of the Chavez Jr. fight. The Mexican fighter has struggled to regain form since losing his world title over a decade ago. He entered the ring at 39 years old. Fueling the backlash even further was Jake Paul’s recent entry into the WBA’s top 15 cruiserweight rankings. It’s a remarkable feat for someone who began his career as a YouTube personality. As expected, the move attracted skepticism from purists and professionals alike. Yet, Jake Paul is not without his supporters. In fact, one figure in boxing has consistently backed his journey.

To former two-division champion David Haye, Jake Paul’s presence in boxing is a net positive. “It’s very good for boxing,” he said. Why? Paul’s events have consistently drawn large audiences. But in doing so, they have introduced the sport to a broader, younger demographic.

More importantly, Haye emphasized that earning the No. 14 spot in the WBA cruiserweight rankings comes with responsibility. Now Jake Paul may have to take on other professional fighters within the same tier. “Being ranked in the top 15 is a good thing, as Jake now has to fight other fighters that are also ranked, and we will see how good he is,” Haye explained.

That sentiment aligns with Jake Paul’s own ambitions of one day becoming a world champion. Haye added, “If he genuinely believes he wants to be a world champion, he’s on the right path.” Unsurprisingly, Haye’s endorsement has drawn a mixed reaction across the boxing community.

It’s worth noting that Haye has long defended Paul’s legitimacy in the sport.

Jake Paul scores points for rewriting the boxing script

Two years ago, at the National Film Awards, he told a reporter that people should show respect toward Paul and others who transitioned from internet fame to the boxing ring. “He is actually a professional boxer. A lot of people look at him as just a YouTuber, but I know he’s a professional, and he’s fighting professionals, you know, so it’s time to, you know, look at them as young professionals,” he said.

“They are real professional boxers; they train and live and eat and do everything that a young professional does, so you’ll give them the respect,” he concluded.

Perhaps the truth lies somewhere in between. The most consistent criticism leveled at Jake Paul is that he cherry-picks his opponents. With a few exceptions, many of his past adversaries have been retired or semi-retired MMA fighters or boxers. Now earning a WBA ranking doesn’t legally obligate him to fight ranked opponents. Still, his own declarations about wanting a world title naturally invite higher expectations and closer scrutiny.

Fans will now be watching closely to see how boxing’s ‘Problem Child’ responds to the pressure.

