Avious Griffin vs. Justin Cardona Stats Comparison and Prediction: Record, Age, Height, Reach, Weight, Knockout Ratio, and Rankings

An October 14 post from Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) summed it up best: “Both fighters are looking to make a statement on the Jake Paul vs. Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis undercard 💥.” Unfortunately, that opportunity never arrived. Along with Paul and millions of fans, both Avious Griffin and Justin Cardona were left high and dry after the much-anticipated November 15 event collapsed. Yet, as with many stories in boxing, there appears to be a silver lining behind the clouds of disappointment.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Both Avious Griffin and Justin Cardona have once again received a chance to deliver the statement they were previously denied. The two welterweights will now slug it out on the Jake Paul-Anthony Joshua undercard. Scheduled for tomorrow, December 19, the MVP-Netflix card will unfold at the Kaseya Center in Miami. Neither Griffin nor Cardona currently appears in the top-15 rankings. Much depends on their performance when they meet in an eight-round duel. With a crucial fight ahead, let’s dive into the details and examine how the two fighters measure up against each other.

ADVERTISEMENT

Predicting Avious Griffin vs. Justin Cardona: Who has better stats and a record?

When two rising contenders meet, their records often help clear the haze around determining who possesses the hunger to push that extra mile. On paper, the scale tilts slightly toward the 32-year-old Griffin. Born in Chattanooga, Tennessee, Griffin has been active in the professional boxing circuit for nearly a decade. In that period, he has trudged through 18 fights. His impressive 17-fight win streak came to an end earlier this year when Julian Rodriguez knocked him out in a thrilling ten-round bout on the Jake Paul-Julio Cesar Chavez card on June 28.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by STALLION (@justinstallioncardona) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

Despite the setback, Avious Griffin still presents a considerable threat. His 94% knockout-to-win rate can force any opponent to reconsider their strategy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, Salinas, California-born Justin Cardona is eager to correct the haphazard trajectory his career has taken since turning professional in 2018. Long stretches of inactivity have been a persistent theme in his career. Excluding his 2022 loss to Angel Rebollar, Cardona holds 10 wins, half of which came by knockout.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

Avious Griffin vs. Justin Cardona: Height, weight, reach comparison, and more

Even in terms of physical attributes, Griffin appears to maintain an edge. While full details regarding his reach remain unavailable, Griffin stands at 6 feet (183 cm). On the other hand, Cardona measures 5 feet 8 inches (173 cm). Likewise, Cardona possesses a listed reach of 67 inches (170 cm).

In his last outing against Julian Rodriguez, Griffin weighed in at 146.8 pounds. Cardona, on the other hand, recorded 139.6 pounds in his bout against Elijah Williams, which took place at light welterweight.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fight prediction

Despite Justin Cardona’s relative youth – he is only 26 – most analysts and fans seem inclined to favor Avious Griffin to secure the win tomorrow. Even Griffin’s knockout loss to Rodriguez has not significantly reduced confidence in his abilities. Some of this skepticism stems from Cardona’s last fight against Elijah Williams, which ended in a tightly contested affair.

Griffin, who joined the MVP roster in May, has maintained considerable activity, competing in three to four fights per year. His consistency contrasts sharply with Cardona’s long layoffs, which appear to have dulled the Californian’s momentum. Factoring in Griffin’s proven punching power, many foresee the eight-round bout ending inside the distance.

With the stakes high and both fighters eager to reassert their presence in the welterweight landscape, tomorrow’s clash promises intensity and intrigue.

ADVERTISEMENT

Do you think a statement win could propel Avious Griffin into the welterweight contender ranks?