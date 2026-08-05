Award-Winning Trainer Blames Traditional Promoters for Pushing Boxers Towards Dana White’s Zuffa Boxing

Roughly a year after it marked its promotional debut, in which Terence Crawford faced Canelo Alvarez, Zuffa Boxing is poised to stage its next marquee event. On September 12, Ryan Garcia will face Conor Benn in his first WBC welterweight title defense at T-Mobile Arena. So much has happened in those twelve months since Dana White and his team made their entry into boxing.

With a string of big names, including Shakur Stevenson, who joined Zuffa last month, the promotion has visibly shaken up the sport’s old guard, who increasingly find themselves struggling to keep pace. Part of the reason is that fighters and their trainers appear happy with a schedule that allows them to compete year-round, coupled with impressive payouts. In comparison, with only one or two fights a year, the traditional promoters fall short of expectations. In a recent interview, award-winning boxing trainer Robert Garcia offered a blunt take on the matter.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Zuffa’s getting a lot of criticism from all the other promoters,” he said. “But it’s because they’re doing something that [traditional boxing promoters] are not doing. They are giving fighters opportunities. I’ve always said it: the more the promoters, the more the competition, the better for the fighters. If Zuffa starts giving my fighters opportunities, I’m not going to say no.

“Golden Boy, Top Rank, PBC, and Matchroom, those are the top 4 promoters here in the United States. And those fighters I have in the gym don’t have a deal with neither of them. I reach out to everybody, believe me. And if they never give them an opportunity and Zuffa does give them an opportunity, I’m bringing them to Zuffa. Plus, they are getting paid three times more than any other promoter pays.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Adding to that, the Ring Magazine Trainer of the Year for 2024 recipient pointed to the way the team at Zuffa treats everyone with the utmost respect. The upcoming Ryan Garcia-Conor Benn fight helps explain why “they’re doing something right,” he stated, as compared to the traditional promoters.

Imago MMA: UFC 300 – Pereira vs Hill Apr 13, 2024 Las Vegas, Nevada, USA UFC president Dana White in attendance during UFC 300 at T-Mobile Arena. Las Vegas T-Mobile Arena Nevada USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xMarkxJ.xRebilasx 20240414_mjr_su5_008

Before delving into what prompted this unsolicited appreciation from the trainer who has produced many world champions, including star Jesse ‘Bam’ Rodriguez, one should note that it is not the first time Garcia has heaped praise on Dana White’s new boxing promotion.

ADVERTISEMENT

Early in January, when Zuffa was gearing up for the inaugural card, Zuffa 01, under the Paramount+ deal, Garcia was visibly impressed by the way White and his team treated his fighters who featured on the card headlined by Callum Walsh and Carlos Ocampo on January 23.

ADVERTISEMENT

“My two fighters that fought at that event, they’re happy,” he told Cigar Talk’s Naji Chill at the time.

That said, his point that better opportunities and bigger payouts are attracting talent from other promotions deserves a closer review.

ADVERTISEMENT

With the year entering its third quarter, Zuffa is poised to stage its eleventh event, after the Garcia-Benn card. While the focus remains on hiring and showcasing new talents, a close review reveals that some of the fighters could be making a second appearance on a Zuffa card.

That becomes even more compelling when viewed alongside the promotion’s rumored pay structure, which includes a $5000 signing bonus and rank-wise payouts – $15K for unranked fighters, $50K for those ranked between No. 5 and No. 10, and $100K for fighters ranked between No. 2 and No. 4. Alongside the $250K for a title shot and $500K for a fighter defending it, if true, it makes for a lucrative package that few fighters would likely reject.

ADVERTISEMENT

Adding a layer to the situation, Zuffa has adopted sister company UFC’s approach of handing out performance bonuses for standout displays.

Considering those factors, Robert Garcia’s point about the traditional promoters falling short of expectations, leading to an exodus of fighters to Zuffa, makes a compelling case.

However, his comments also need to be viewed from another angle.

ADVERTISEMENT

A link-up with Dana White could open more doors

With big names such as Jai Opetaia and Shakur Stevenson joining its ranks, Zuffa now finds itself in a position where matchups against champions from rival promotions remain inevitable.

The situation carries more weight for Stevenson. Already a four-division champion, he comes off a momentous victory over Teofimo Lopez. Ever since, his name has featured in a string of matchups against fighters including Ryan Garcia and Devin Haney.

ADVERTISEMENT

Among the names that have frequently been mentioned as a potential opponent is Raymond Muratalla.

Previously an interim IBF lightweight champion, the California native, known for his knockout streak, became a full champion after Vasyl Lomachenko retired. Since then, Muratalla has successfully defended his titles, securing impressive wins, including his most recent against Olympic gold medalist Robson Conceicao.

The run has clearly elevated Muratalla’s status, putting him in position to pursue marquee fights. Given that Stevenson competes one division above at 140 pounds, a matchup with Muratalla cannot be ruled out entirely.

Adding to that, a previous social media conversation between Stevenson and Garcia saw the former openly giving his approval to the matchup.

So it’s likely Garcia has weighed that possibility and is now working to make a matchup between Stevenson, now promoted by Zuffa, and Muratalla, promoted by Bob Arum’s Top Rank.

If that is indeed the case, one way to build goodwill with Zuffa could be to heap unconditional praise.

Still, that remains hugely speculative. For the time being, what matters is how Zuffa’s impressive year-round schedule and lucrative payouts continue to draw an increasing number of fighters.