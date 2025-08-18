Back Surgery Forces Russian Boxer Dmitry Bivol Into Last-Ditch Effort to Stay Champion

It’s one of boxing’s least expected scenarios. Whether it’s Floyd Mayweather, Canelo Alvarez, or any other big name, almost everyone has faced scathing scrutiny for one reason or another. So it comes as a surprise to see Dmitry Bivol at the receiving end of sharp disapproval. Just months ago, the Russian-Kazakh technician did the unthinkable. He became the darling of the boxing world when he handed Artur Beterbiev his first career loss. But in the aftermath, his mass appeal began to fade. Many believe he’s avoiding the much-anticipated trilogy with Beterbiev.

His decision to vacate the WBC belt instead of facing former sparring partner David Benavidez further irked fans. The move made him a unified champion. Time now seems to be running out for Dmitry Bivol. With the sword of the IBF’s mandatory challenge hanging over his head, he faced yet another test when WBO interim champion Callum Smith pushed for a fight. Before the WBO could take action, reports surfaced that Bivol had undergone back surgery. To safeguard his championship, he has since submitted medical proof after the Puerto Rico-based sanctioning body requested evidence.

Dmitry Bivol on the ropes

‘Boxing Scene’ shared an update on social media: “Bivol’s team has submitted the necessary paperwork, but this is yet to be confirmed by the WBO.” This followed an earlier WBO post that read, “Following recent back surgery, WBO Light Heavyweight Champion Dmitry Bivol has been ordered to provide detailed medical documentation regarding his injury, recovery prognosis, and clearance to return to the ring.”

Just a week earlier, the ‘Ring Magazine’ had posted a photo of Dmitry Bivol recovering in a hospital bed. Reports confirmed the light heavyweight champion had undergone back surgery, with full recovery expected to take another six to eight weeks.

According to ‘Boxing Scene,’ out of the four sanctioning bodies, the WBA has yet to comment on Bivol’s status. With the IBF’s mandatory challenge still on hold, his unified championship could be at risk. Particularly if the injury proves serious enough to prevent a timely defense.

For fans, the fight that mattered most was the long-awaited trilogy with Artur Beterbiev.

The puzzle deserves a harder look

The frustration was evident on the Russian-Canadian former champion. After a long wait, he reportedly settled for a bout against American Dean Nicholson on the November 22 ‘Ring IV: Night of the Champions’ card, headlined by David Benavidez vs. Anthony Yarde.

Several reports suggested that Bivol had been dealing with the back injury for quite some time. It didn’t take long before users began taking pointed jabs online, arguing that he should have disclosed the issue much earlier, before talks of a trilogy with Beterbiev surfaced, to clear the air.

One needs to understand. Dmitry Bivol likely chose surgery only when the issue became unbearable. To blame him for keeping Artur Beterbiev waiting may be a little too harsh. Until the injury forced his hand, Bivol probably felt confident about facing his light heavyweight rival.

For now, fans will have to stay tuned. In the coming days, the WBO’s decision will become clear once it reviews the medical documentation Bivol’s team has reportedly submitted.

When Bivol returns, who do you think he should face first? Callum Smith or Eifert? Or should he head straight into the long-awaited trilogy with Beterbiev?