BBBofC Under Fire After Referee Failed to Disqualify Derek Chisora as Video Proof Goes Viral

The Deontay Wilder-Derek Chisora fight has put the spotlight on the British Boxing Board of Control (BBBofC). While the bout, which headlined the Queensberry-Misfits Boxing card at the O2 Arena, proved an entertaining affair, one moment stood out – a Chisora cornerman stepping into the ring during a clinch. In most cases, that alone could result in disqualification. Yet in this instance, the fight continued, raising an immediate question – why was the British heavyweight not disqualified?

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Despite clear evidence of the infringement, the incident went unpunished, adding to the scrutiny around the BBBofC. During a post-fight catch-up with the media, Deontay Wilder also spoke about the issue, while highlighting the referee’s alleged failure to penalize Derek Chisora for hitting him on the back of the head. While his complaint could be subjective, it has now been added to a series of recent events that have put the governing body under the microscope.

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“The BBBofC is complicit,” Dan Rafael commented on X. “They’re the ones who continually appoint these poor officials and then ignore their blatant failings.”

The well-respected journalist was responding to a post shared by Sports Illustrated’s Chris Mannix, reflecting growing criticism within boxing circles. Sharing a 10-second clip of the first-round incident, when a team member of Chisora rushed into the ring and intervened as he scuffled with Wilder, Mannix questioned the BBBofC’s accountability: “Where is the BBBoC on this? A cornerman runs into the ring mid-round? What?”

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Under standard professional boxing rules, if a cornerman steps into the ring while the fight is still in progress, it can lead to disqualification for interference. The Association of Boxing Commissions (ABC) and unified boxing rules state that such an action constitutes interference, giving the referee full authority to disqualify the fighter.

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However, the rules also allow for interpretation based on the situation. That gray area helps explain what unfolded in this case.

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No DQ? Here’s what the referee likely saw

Barely into the tenth second of the first round, Wilder and Chisora got into a scuffle and rolled over the ropes. As they risked toppling over the ring apron, the referee stepped in and tried to separate them. But separating two heavyweights is no easy task, and the referee struggled, something even the commentators pointed out. At that moment, Chisora’s cornerman stepped in and appeared to lend a hand.

In that context, the referee’s decision becomes easier to understand.

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While such an action is typically treated as interference, the rules ultimately place the decision in the hands of the referee. Depending on the circumstances, the referee may disqualify the fighter. In rare cases of confusion or minimal impact, however, the referee may pause the action, issue a warning or point deduction, and allow the fight to continue.

Here, it appears the referee saw it as a minor infringement that did not warrant stronger action. But even so, it does little to settle the debate.

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The incident also echoes other recent controversies. A month ago, another American, featherweight Brandon Figueroa, traveled to Liverpool for a shot at Nick Ball’s WBA title. Figueroa won the fight via a seventh-round TKO. But the result was overshadowed by an incident when a team member of Ball, unhappy with the American celebrating his win, kicked a cornerman, drawing criticism.

That episode added to growing concerns around oversight. Now, the BBBofC is back in the spotlight as questions persist over how it handles such situations.