Bill Haney Delivers Raw Verdict for Canelo Alvarez in Chilling Terence Crawford Prediction

A few months ago, Terence Crawford narrated the backstory to the Canelo fight. “I was sitting in the gym, and Bill Haney came up to me, and he was like, ‘Man, forget Spence.’ He was like, ‘Go fight Canelo,’” he told ‘Cigar Talk‘s Naji Chill. Who could have thought the Haney suggestion would come true one day? And now it’s happening. On September 13, Crawford will meet Canelo Alvarez at the Allegiant Stadium.
But there have been widespread concerns. Crawford is climbing up two weight divisions (it was three initially)to face the best super middleweight boxer in the world. The Mexican is unlike the opponents Crawford has faced thus far. Nonetheless, some are now certain. Terence Crawford is going to prevail in the biggest match of the decade. Among them, Devin Haney’s father Bill Haney even predicted how the fight would eventually unfold. Canelo is in for a rude shock.
Bill Haney was at the Canelo-Crawford presser. He could be seen shouting as an announcement for Max Kellerman, who will join the fight’s broadcast team, followed. YSM Sports Media shared a clip of Haney senior’s interview. As he walked out, an enraged Bill Haney placed a wager on a Crawford win, “I bet 100,000.”
ADVERTISEMENT
Article continues below this ad
Devin Haney’s father found himself surrounded by followers eager to take selfies. But somehow a reporter managed to ask, “Hey, Bill, you could be considered the reason why this fight happened. Why did you want to see this?” Bill Haney fired back, “Did you see? It kicked off when I showed up.“
But he promptly added, “Crawford ain’t nothing to play with; he ain’t scared of nobody, and you ain’t too big for Crawford, so kill that narrative. It’s over with blood that’s been drawn, and you gonna see Crawford is the best fighter in the world.” When the reporter asked him how the fight pans out, Haney senior responded that Canelo would be beaten into a ‘bloody pulp.’
After days of somber interaction, things finally heated up when Terence Crawford and Canelo came face-to-face at the Fanatics Fest NYC press conference.
Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford: Getting the guns ready
A push-and-shove game erupted when both the champions walked towards each other on the stage. Canelo continues to exude calm confidence. “For sure, I will beat Terence Crawford, no matter what,” he said at the press conference. But Terence Crawford is tired of playing the B-side role. So he finally revealed what he had in mind for the Mexican icon when they finally square up in September.
ADVERTISEMENT
Article continues below this ad
What’s your perspective on:
Can Terence Crawford really take down Canelo Alvarez, or is he biting off more than he can chew?
Have an interesting take?
“Imma just keep it real. I’m hunting him,” said the Nebraskan switch-hitter. He added further, “I’m hunting everything that he’s got, and I’m taking it come September 13…. Listen, I’m all about making history. I was the first two-time undisputed champion of the world, and I can assure you I’m gonna be the first three-time undisputed champion of the world.“
That Crawford will come for a fight is no longer a doubt. What remains to be seen is how he breaks down one of the greatest chins in modern boxing. Can he withstand Canelo’s deadly body shots? Fighters much bigger in size and weight failed to withstand the Mexican’s relentless pressure.
ADVERTISEMENT
Article continues below this ad
If, like what Bill Haney said, Terence Crawford manages to stop Canelo Alvarez, then the setback will become one of the greatest moments in the sport’s contemporary history. Something fans will remember for years to come.
Do you agree with Bill Haney’s take on the Canelo-Crawford fight?
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Can Terence Crawford really take down Canelo Alvarez, or is he biting off more than he can chew?